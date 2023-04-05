Suzette memorial walk

A memorial walk will be held today on the Oil City bike trail for lifelong Oil City resident Marcy Suzette Nellis.

Nellis, 76, was found dead the morning of March 27 near the West End bike trail. She had gone out for a walk on the trail the day before and never returned home.

KARA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

Pavilion work underway at Two Mile Run
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Visitors to Two Mile Run County Park this month might notice that the pavilion layout has changed a little bit from last year, and a new pavilion is being constructed at Pioneer Flats.

Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — A stone-faced Donald Trump made a momentous court appearance Tuesday as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime as he was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment accusing him in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs during his first White House campaign.

Winds wreak havoc again
  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.

Winds wreak havoc throughout region (updated 3:57 p.m.)
  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor
  • Updated

The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.

Keystone High School students learn life skills
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOX — Once every month, the former home economics classroom in Keystone High School is turned into a restaurant. On Friday, it became the “Snack Shack,” operated by special needs students in the life skills class.

DA says officials 'working around clock' on bike trail death probe

  • By KARA O’NEIL and HELEN FIELDING Staff writers

Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Friday his office and local police are working around the clock investigating the murder of Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis, whose body was found Monday morning in the area of the West End bike trail in Oil City.

Trump facing at least 1 felony charge in New York case

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday.

High wind takes toll on areas south of I-80

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The high winds that ripped through the region last weekend took a toll on the New Bethlehem and Foxburg areas, according to Clarion County Director of Emergency Services Jeff Smathers.

Oil City woman's death ruled homicide
  • From staff reports

The death of Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, has been ruled as a homicide, according to a joint news release from Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh and Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.

Death of Oil City woman ruled homicide
The death of Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, has been ruled as a homicide, according to a joint news release from Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh and Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.

Cranberry schools weigh 2 budget scenarios

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Business Manager Henry Karg provided the Cranberry Area School Board with two options for its 2023-24-district budget on Monday evening — one without a tax increase and the other with one.

Valley Grove School District pre-K program produces
  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Valley Grove School District’s pre-K program that launched at Valley Grove Elementary School this school year already has begun to produce positive results, and staff members and the district are “really happy” with it, according to Superintendent Kevin Briggs.

Missing woman 'found deceased'
  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon confirmed to the newspaper on Monday that Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, who was reported missing on Sunday “was found deceased.”

Ex-Emlenton man helps Ukrainians in need via ministry
  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

It didn’t take long after the war between Russia and Ukraine started late February of last year for former Emlenton resident Dan Hurrelbrink to get an up-close look at the toll it had begun to take on Ukrainian refugees.

Flashing beacons installed at Polk Cutoff
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Flashing beacons have been installed and are waiting to be turned on at the Route 8 intersection with Polk Cutoff in Sandycreek Township, one of the final steps in the state’s recent Route 8 improvement project.

Weather brings down trees, wires

Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.