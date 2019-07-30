An ad-hoc committee of lay people from St. Stephen and St. Joseph churches in Oil City has recommended that St. Stephen parish be merged into St. Joseph parish by the beginning of 2020 and that the St. Stephen church building be sold or demolished.
The 10-person committee, which has been working on this preliminary plan for the two parishes for many months, includes five members from both parishes.
The panel is composed of four members elected from the pastoral council (two from each parish), two members elected from finance councils (one from each parish) and four at-large members (two from each parish).
Parishioners from the two churches were sent a letter from the Rev. John L. Miller, pastor at the two churches, and the Rev. Ian R. McElrath, parochial vicar, telling them of the proposal plan. Many parishioners received their letter Monday.
The letter presents the proposed closing of St. Stephen as critical in keeping the Catholic community in Oil City viable.
"The physical plants (of the two churches) are in dire straits," the letter said in explaining the reason to close the 121-year-old St. Stephen.
The landmark building that houses the church has been an anchor on State Street on Oil City's South Side since 1907. The parish had been founded nearly a decade earlier in 1898.
"The cost to repair and maintain even our main buildings is well beyond the capacity of our already stretched financial resources," the letter said.
The letter also invited parishioners to offer feedback "to improve the plan" by Aug. 26. A final plan, the letter said, is anticipated to be published during the week of Sept. 9.
Attendees at Masses this weekend were told by committee member Dr. Leon Kulinski they would be receiving the letter this week.
The letter reported that the committee recommended seven steps to be taken in Phase I of the proposed plan:
- Merge St. Stephen parish into St. Joseph parish effective Jan. 1, 2020.
- Petition Erie Diocese bishop Lawrence Persico to relegate St. Stephen Church to prepare for sale or demolition as soon as possible following the merger.
- Utilize St. Stephen School, Assumption social hall and/or the Oil City Knights of Columbus hall for parish functions.
- Consolidate parish offices at St. Joseph rectory by July 1, 2020.
- Demolish St. Stephen rectory and reclaim land for use by St. Stephen School.
- Complete necessary repairs and improvements (including parking) to St. Joseph Church to allow for exploration of viable long-term options for the life of the Catholic community in the region.
- Reach out to neighboring parishes regarding collaboration for the future.
The letter from Miller and McElrath explained the reasons for the proposal. They boil down to two main facts - resources were "hemorrhaging" due to the the crippling and extreme costs involved in the repair and upkeep of the two churches, and far fewer Catholics belong to the parishes.
"This plan was devised in light of current realities impacting the Catholic faith community in Oil City," the letter explained, "including but not limited to decreased Catholic population, decreased baptisms (96% drop since 1950), declining offertory, increasing age of parishioners (67% over 50), declining number of families (minus 500 families since 2010) and projected continued demographic decline."
The baptism decrease draws special mention in the letter, which notes that parishes were performing about 320 baptisms per year in the 1950s, but only 14 baptisms were performed in 2018.
The letter also noted that the churches "were built to service a large population that no longer exists, and cost to repair and maintain them is beyond the capacity of our current and projected-future resources."
Though the letter did not detail the actual money figures that would be involved in the repairs, it did state that Building Systems Incorporated (BSI) of Erie evaluated the condition of the two parish churches and that the report was "staggering."
One example of disrepair was the recent crumbling of the towers of St. Stephen Church, which had to be "temporarily stabilized" in 2018 after debris was found in the parking lot. Protective fencing was also placed along some parts of the sidewalk outside the church, and that fencing is still there.
The letter also summarized the procedural steps that led to the proposed plan.
In 2017, Persico "enacted a pastoral plan which saw the contraction of the number of parishes (in Oil City) from five to two" and "the two remaining parishes began sharing a pastor and an office staff."
In addition to hiring BSI to consult on the buildings, the church administration began "compiling data regarding the demographic, financial and sacramental realities of our parishes."
At this point, according to the letter, the ad hoc committee from both parishes "was formed to develop a plan for the long-term vitality of the Catholic faith in the Oil City area."
The committee, the letter said, conducted "long and prayerful labors" to come up with the "best option for securing a future for the faith in Oil City so that just as we have received the faith from ancestors, so too, future generations in Oil City might always know the name of Jesus Christ."
Earlier this month, Persico relegated Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church on Oil City's North Side to "profane but not sordid use." That meant the church, which had merged with St. Joseph, would no longer be used as a Catholic church and could be sold and used for other purposes.
In 2017 St. Venantius Church in Rouseville and Our Lady Help of Christians in Siverly, along with Assumption Church, celebrated their final Sunday Masses and were merged with either St. Joseph or St. Stephen parish.
The letter gave a preview of the considerations that will be taken up by the committee in Phase II of the planning.
These would involve "developing the best possible structures for handing on the faith to future generations, building a financial safety net for the community, adapting to meet the needs of our parishioners and our community in a changing world, and placing a greater emphasis on the worship of God as the center of our lives as Catholics."