Messages written at vigil

Tags
- By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
-
Many questions still remain surrounding the Route 417 sewer system in Sugarcreek Borough after borough council members approved an ordinance Wednesday that would see property owners foot the bill should their sewer grinder pump need to be replaced.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
No child should go hungry.
- By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Contributing writer
-
Clarion-Limestone School Board members decided Wednesday to forgo in-person instruction and stay with remote learning until Jan. 4.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
A clampdown on insurance liability issues by PennDOT that could threaten any public events on state-owned highways drew fire from city manager Mark Schroyer at an Oil City Council meeting on Thursday.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 1,095 (880 confirmed and 215 probable).
Interstate 80 westbound, between the Strattanville and Shippenville exits, has reopened after being closed to clear wreckage from an early-morning accident, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden swung behind a bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort Wednesday and his top Capitol Hill allies cut their demands for a $2 trillion-plus measure by more than half in hopes of breaking a months-long logjam and delivering much-sought aid as the congressio…
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The annual In the Nick of Time campaign, a community project designed to provide area teenagers with holiday gifts, is underway.
- By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
-
Sugarcreek Borough residents won't see a tax increase in 2021.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 (40 confirmed and four probable) and an additional virus-related death, which is the county's ninth.
Butler Health System announced Clarion Hospital has been experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 patients as a result of community spread, which has put the hospital's critical care, or ICU, beds at capacity.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Valley Grove School District will stay in the fully remote learning model with winter sports postponed until at least Monday, Dec. 11.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Rising numbers in the amount of COVID-19 positive cases in the region have pushed the Cranberry Area School Board to extend remote learning until after the Christmas holiday break.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The latest COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday pushed both Clarion and Venango counties past 1,000 cumulative cases, and Forest County above 100 cumulative cases.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A surge of crashes was reported across the area as snow created treacherous driving conditions on Tuesday.
The National Weather service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Venango and Mercer counties through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 5 to 9 inches, according to the NWS.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection - ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - With unemployment still high and the pandemic threatening yet another economic slump, President-elect Joe Biden is assembling a team of liberal advisers who have long focused on the nation's workers and government efforts to address economic inequality.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Zack Lash, who works for DSD Sports in Brookville, says he has "gotten really good at saying no" to customers in search of ammunition.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
This weekend will mark the 20th annual Christmas Past festivities in Oil City.
Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 136 cases of COVID-19.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
When the United States entered World War I, Sarah Hughes of Franklin wanted to do her part. She had spent all of her life in the Franklin area. She was the daughter of David Hughes who died nearly a decade earlier. Her mother had remarried and was living in the Valley Extension area of the city.
- From staff reports
-
The selection committee for the Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame has chosen a late 1800s Oil City school superintendent who is also known for creating Bird Day as its lone inductee this year.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Items that were removed from an old Episcopal church in Rouseville still have a home 150 years later at Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - President Donald Trump's legal team suffered another defeat in court Friday as a federal appeals court in Philadelphia rejected the campaign's latest effort to challenge the state's election results.
NEW YORK (AP) - The raging coronavirus pandemic kept crowds thin at malls and stores across the country on Black Friday, but a surge in online shopping offered a beacon of hope for struggling retailers after months of slumping sales and businesses toppling into bankruptcy.
- From staff reports
-
Small Business Saturday is being celebrated across the country today, and business owners are saying it's more important than ever this year to shop small.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The James M. Henderson American Legion Post in Oil City is looking to replace the American flags on the bridges in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURGThe state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 (65 confirmed and five probable), Clarion County reported 47 new cases (32 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported five new confirmed cases.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Saturday is the first day of Pennsylvania's regular deer rifle hunting season, and the day is always an unofficial holiday in the state.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The organization that oversees the public libraries in Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown is putting out a call for some financial assistance.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
In a year that would have marked a milestone, one of Oil City's most popular holiday venues for young students has been canceled due to coronavirus-related health directives.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden summoned Americans on Wednesday to join in common purpose against the coronavirus pandemic and their political divisions.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners gave tentative, unanimous approval Wednesday to the county's 2021 budget.
Bulletin
