HARRISBURG (AP) — A proposal to expand public access to reports about COVID-19 and other diseases passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Monday after Republicans argued it would help people decide how to react to pandemics and other outbreaks.
Union High School will dismiss students at 11 a.m. today due to "several positive cases of Covid which have resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions," according to Superintendent John Kimmel. The high school will be operating remotely Monday, Tuesday, a…
HARRISBURG (AP) — The big field of Republicans running for governor of Pennsylvania is increasingly unsettled, with more candidates joining it, few leading party figures picking favorites and persistent talk that one of the most senior state Republican lawmakers may run.
Oil City School Board members reconvened Thursday to continue Monday’s meeting that was disrupted and delayed due to the presence of two members of the public who refused to wear masks in the building.
CLARION — The Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority will soon send out its fourth-quarter bills. At the same time, it will send delinquent account notices to property-owners who have not yet paid the fee.
As September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, draws to a close, several parents who have lost their children to cancer are on a mission to see that their kids aren’t forgotten and to raise awareness for childhood cancer all year long.
NEW BETHLEHEM — The members of the Redbank Valley Education Association (RVEA) have requested voluntary, nonbinding arbitration from the Pennsylvania Bureau of Mediation in the continuing labor impasse in that school district.
Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 early Monday morning, during which time their vehicle caught fire, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief Brayden Rea.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania on Monday unveiled sweeping changes to the conduct of elections through a proposed constitutional amendment, the latest turn in a partisan power struggle over elections in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s claims that last year…
Interstate 80 exit 45, eastbound (Route 478: St. Petersburg/Emlenton) is closed for concrete patching. The estimated time to reopen is 6 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
HARRISBURG —The state Department of Health today announced a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately available for certain adults who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
CLARION — Critical race theory (CRT) has been the subject of debate in many school districts nationwide, and that same debate continued during a forum held last week by the Constitution Party of Clarion County.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. launched a campaign to offer boosters of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to millions of Americans on Friday even as federal health officials stressed the real problem remains getting first shots to the unvaccinated.