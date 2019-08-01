CLARION - Pennsylvania American Water on Wednesday announced an investment of about $2 million to upgrade its Clarion County water and sewer mains.
"These investments will improve water and wastewater service reliability," said Toni Colavecchia, Pennsylvania American Water's senior manager of operations. "Our new sewer mains will replace outdated pipe dating back to the 1940s and water mains installed in the 1950s."
The company will install almost one mile of new sewer main throughout Clarion Borough.
The sewer main replacements begins this week on Liberty Street, between 8th and 9th Streets, and include the following areas:
- Liberty Street (Dietz Place to 7th Street)
- Liberty Street (9th Street to North Weaver Place)
-Mayfield Road
- North 5th Street (Liberty Street to dead end)
-Ridge Road Area
- Wencil Road
Pennsylvania American Water will also replace about 4,450 feet of aging and undersized water mains along Main Street in Strattanville in mid-August.
Completion of the replacement of water and wastewater mains are expected by the end of 2019, weather permitting.
For a list of project detours and more information, people can contact Pennsylvania American Water at (800) 565-7292 or log on to http://www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com and select Alert Notifications.
Pennsylvania American Water provides wastewater service to about 2,800 wastewater customers and 4,000 drinking water customers in Clarion County.
