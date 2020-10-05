Jase Eisenman, center, of Leeper, tosses a ball into a cup as his brother Charlie watches Saturday during the Autumn Leaf Festival at the Clarion Mall. Operating the game was Ava Orcutt, Miss Junior Teen 2019. There was no ALF pageant this year extending the current court's reign for a second year. (By Randy Bartley)
Gavin Maher, 2, of Lucinda is ready to drive a U.S. Army truck Saturday during the Autumn Leaf Festival at the Clarion Mall. (By Randy Bartley)
Jase Eisenman, center, of Leeper, tosses a ball into a cup as his brother Charlie watches Saturday during the Autumn Leaf Festival at the Clarion Mall. Operating the game was Ava Orcutt, Miss Junior Teen 2019. There was no ALF pageant this year extending the current court's reign for a second year. (By Randy Bartley)
Jim McCluskey of East Brady drove his 1953 Ford panel truck to the Clarion Mall Saturday for the 67th Autumn Leaf Festival. (By Randy Bartley)
Victoria LaCross, 3, of Fryburg tosses the dice at one of the games while her sister Kennedy, 6, watches Saturday during the Autumn Leaf Festival ar the Clarion Mall. (By Randy Bartley)