A man reported missing in January was found dead Tuesday night in Oil City.
John Johnson, 28, was found dead in a vehicle in Oil City on Tuesday night, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh said.
HARRISBURG — Ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected across most of the state On Thursday evening, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will implement vehicle restrictions on Interstates 79 and 80.
A man who had barricaded himself inside an Oil City home near West First and Division streets this morning was removed from the residence after police forcibly entered the home, according to Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.
According to Venango 911, Gifford Road in Oakland Township is closed due to flooding.
Clarion County commissioners are trying to close the gap on the Pittsburgh to Erie Trail.
CLARION — Demolition and renovation at Clarion University could begin during summer with the razing of Carrier Hall and the Thorn buildings, while Egbert Hall is set for remodeling.
MOSCOW (AP) — The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.
Sometime during spring, Franklin resident Hannah Gamble will fill a void in the community — as well as the location — that was created by the closing of Bossa Nova Cafe Roastery on Liberty Street.
MOSCOW (AP) — A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared to be imminent Monday, if not already underway, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.
BEIJING (AP) — They did it — that much seems obvious. But what, exactly, was the “it” that they did?
Oil City School District is collecting community input surveys on how to spend close to $7 million in federal grant money the district will be getting as part of the American Rescue Plan, Superintendent Lynda Weller told school board members Monday.
After frigid temperatures and a recent winter storm that socked the area, some area residents and visitors were more than ready to spend Presidents Day amid the sunshine on the Samuel Justus Recreation Trail in Cranberry Township.
Clarion Township crash
Oil City police said a firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Colbert Avenue at about 3:30 this morning.
MIAMI (AP) — Krystal Guerra’s Miami apartment has a tiny kitchen, cracked tiles, warped cabinets, no dishwasher and hardly any storage space.
Country music artist and Titusville native Jeannie Seely, who will turn 82 this year, has no intention of calling it quits, as she has a single due for public release in March.
Amid weather that felt like it was straight from the North Pole, about 70 adventurous souls took to the cold water of Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park for the fifth annual polar plunge on Saturday afternoon.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to fall in the U.S., an indicator that the omicron variant’s hold is weakening across the country.
Nebraska Road (Route 3004) is closed from German Hill Road in Green Township to Sage Road in Green Township as a result of flooding.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Ranks of lawyers packed the courtroom of Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court on Friday, with most of them arguing for their clients’ preferred map of new congressional districts as justices weighed how to decide which one is best.
Forest County sheriff Bill Carbaugh says things have been going smoothly since he took over the job in January.
Have you ever wanted to see nearly 800 boxes of cereal topple over like a row of dominoes?
Mehmet Oz, the TV celebrity doctor running for U.S. Senate, told more than 100 supporters during local campaign stops on Thursday that his political prescription is what the nation, including Venango County, needs.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the following roads in Venango County that were closed due to overnight flooding or high water have reopened:
The following school districts have issued two hour delays today, Feb. 18, 2022:
In 2021, the path to success held many obstacles for local businesses. Breaks in the supply chain, price increases and worker shortages proved lofty hurdles to overcome.
Today’s newspaper features the 82nd annual Business Review and Forecast.
After an exhaustive search lasting well over a year, Conair has a new president.
Due to anticipated Clarion River flooding and potential safety concerns due to recent changes to snow and ice conditions, DCNR Cook Forest State Park and Cook Forest/Clear Creek Vacation Bureau have canceled this weekend’s Snowman in the Forest event.
Venango County Regional Planning Commission director Hilary Buchanan told commission members Tuesday that bids to update the county’s comprehensive plan came in higher than anticipated.
The ballroom of Cross Creek Resort was filled with impactful people from across the area Wednesday night as they gathered for the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 awards banquet.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s leading health officials said Wednesday that the U.S. is moving closer to the point that COVID-19 is no longer a “constant crisis” as more cities, businesses and sports venues began lifting pandemic restrictions around the country.
Scrubgrass crash
A section of Elm and Center streets in downtown Oil City will be shut down for several hours today while two HVAC units are being installed on the roof of the Downs building as part of ongoing renovations.
The Cranberry Township Economic Development Committee again discussed how to develop 90 acres of property near UPMC Northwest during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
An update on the work of Franklin School Board’s community engagement committee and school district administrators to combat racism issues that have plagued the district this school year was given during Monday’s school board work session.
Sasol this year will begin the process of shutting down its chemical plant in Cornplanter Township, a company representative based in Louisiana confirmed to the newspaper on Tuesday.
Franklin School Board members on Monday accepted the immediate resignation of superintendent Mark Loucks and appointed longtime local schools leader Pat Gavin as acting superintendent.
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbor within days as the U.S. and European allies increasingly fear.
