Jeff Polley talks to a class of Venango Catholic High School seniors Thursday about cultural diversity. Polley visits the class every week and has awarded scholarships to VC seniors the last several years with funds raised during his youth basketball tournaments. (By Richard Sayer)
Jeff Polley presented the Venango Catholic High School cultural diversity students with a problem solving task Thursday by having them pick from a group of people of varied backgrounds which ones to save if the world was to end tomorrow. Polley's basketball endeavors over the past 20 years have allowed him to support community activities such as diversity clubs at Venango Catholic and Oil City high schools. (By Richard Sayer)
Jeff Polley talks to a class of Venango Catholic High School seniors Thursday about cultural diversity. Polley visits the class every week and has awarded scholarships to VC seniors the last several years with funds raised during his youth basketball tournaments. (By Richard Sayer)
Jeff Polley presented the Venango Catholic High School cultural diversity students with a problem solving task Thursday by having them pick from a group of people of varied backgrounds which ones to save if the world was to end tomorrow. Polley's basketball endeavors over the past 20 years have allowed him to support community activities such as diversity clubs at Venango Catholic and Oil City high schools. (By Richard Sayer)