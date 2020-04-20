Monarch Park, located on Deep Hollow Road between Oil City and Franklin, featured numerous amenities, including this soda fountain and ice cream parlor. The picture is in the Venango County Historical Society's archives.
A trolley service between Oil City and Franklin had a key stop Monarch Park along Deep Hollow Road in its route. The photograph, in the archives of the Venango County Historical Society, shows passengers getting off a trolley at the entranceway to the park. The park is featured in a new book about western Pennsylvania amusement parks.
Monarch Park, a subject in a new book about western Pennsylvania amusement parks, featured a wood rollercoaster known as The Thriller. The coaster was taken apart when the park closed in the mid-1920s and the lumber sold to build a warehouse. The picture is owned by the Venango County Historical Society.
Monarch Park, located on Deep Hollow Road between Oil City and Franklin, featured numerous amenities, including this soda fountain and ice cream parlor. The picture is in the Venango County Historical Society's archives.
A trolley service between Oil City and Franklin had a key stop Monarch Park along Deep Hollow Road in its route. The photograph, in the archives of the Venango County Historical Society, shows passengers getting off a trolley at the entranceway to the park. The park is featured in a new book about western Pennsylvania amusement parks.
Monarch Park, a subject in a new book about western Pennsylvania amusement parks, featured a wood rollercoaster known as The Thriller. The coaster was taken apart when the park closed in the mid-1920s and the lumber sold to build a warehouse. The picture is owned by the Venango County Historical Society.