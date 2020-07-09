Monument work continues

Angelo Gatto (on scaffolding) and his father, Nick Gatto, take down board off the scaffolding Wednesday after washing the Venango County Civil War Monument in Franklin's Bandstand Park. (By Kara O'Neil)
Work is progressing on the Venango County Civil War monument in Franklin's Bandstand Park.
Local stonemason Angelo Gatto of Cooperstown said Wednesday he and his father, Nick, cleaned the monument. The structure was particularly dirty on the underside of the eagle's wings and other areas that were shaded and would stay damp longer, providing conditions for mold to grow, Gatto said.