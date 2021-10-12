More fun in the sun

Two-year-old Breslin Reinsel and her older brother, five-year-old Lexin Reinsel, of Oil City, spent Monday afternoon playing in the warm sun at Hasson Park. These enjoyable Indian summer temperatures in the mid to high 70s are expected to continue all week.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Parents of Franklin Area School District students remain frustrated with a lack of action on racism issues.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
The Karma Concert Series in Oil City will return next month for its fourth season after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Clarion Hospital was recognized Monday for achieving food, beverage and procurement standards throughout the hospital at the bronze level by the Healthsystem of Pennsylvania (HAP).
HARRISBURG (AP) — Total enrollment at Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities has declined to the lowest level in decades, according to data released Monday.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country’s new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said Sunday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Close to 50 people braved the rain Saturday to see the Oil City 150 time capsule buried in Hasson Park.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — The 68th Clarion Autumn Leaf Festival ended like it began, under sunny skies. The tractor show brought dozens of antique tractors, “hit and miss” engines and lawn tractors to Clarion’s Main Street.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
The sun shone, the grill sizzled, the choir sang, and the world smiled at Margaret Jetter on Friday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — It was Farmers and Crafters Day on Friday at the Autumn Leaf Festival, and Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry leader Tracy Becker said the day went well.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The proportion of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations among vaccinated Pennsylvania residents rose sharply last month, though the shot remained broadly protective, according to new statewide health data released Friday.
Several area residents brought their dogs to Fountain Park in Franklin on Thursday to soak up the warmth and sunshine.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City officials are contemplating whether to redevelop or rehabilitate the blighted East End of Oil City.
- By JENNIFER McDERMOTT and LAURAN NEERGAARD Associated Press
Parents tired of worrying about classroom outbreaks and sick of telling their elementary school-age children no to sleepovers and family gatherings felt a wave of relief Thursday when Pfizer asked the U.S. government to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 5 to 11.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
The Northwest Hospital Foundation has assisted UPMC Northwest staff through the “greatest challenge” with the COVID-19 pandemic.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
O.C.toberFest is returning to Oil City on Saturday with some extra events on tap for the festival’s fourth year.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
The November general election is less than a month away, but talk around these parts is much more focused on what’s coming next year as races for Pennsylvania governor and one U.S. Senate seat here are drawing many candidates and much interest.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
A Strattanville woman accused of stealing more than $70,000 from the Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department was sentenced to probation Wednesday in Clarion County Court.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
“Work with what you’ve got” is the motto D.J. Kuziak and Scott Kennedy have used to start what they hope will become a biennial event.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — The Clarion Free Library should be a warmer place this winter.
Cancer survivors made a splash in Franklin’s Fountain Park on Tuesday during the annual Pink Splash for the Cure.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Schools have been facing staffing crises since the onset of COVID, from the national to the local level.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Several reports were provided by Franklin officials at Monday’s city council meeting.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A proposal to expand public access to reports about COVID-19 and other diseases passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Monday after Republicans argued it would help people decide how to react to pandemics and other outbreaks.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Nearly $100,000 in extra construction costs have been added to the City of Franklin’s Miller-Sibley Park renovation project.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Not many people can say that their face has been on the jumbotron in Times Square in New York City but eleven-year-old Jack Kelly can.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Venango County’s new veterans affairs director is pursuing a number of projects, including digitizing the county’s more than 20,000 veterans records.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION —Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival opened Saturday at three locations.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
While the threat of rain scared off some, Applefest on Sunday continued to bring bustling crowds to Franklin.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
To everything there is a season and Applefest is a time that is ripe for making memories.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
The City of Oil City is in the process of submitting applications for 2021 Community Development Block Grant funds from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Applefest returned in a big way Friday as people packed downtown Franklin.
- From staff reports
Enjoy free food and birthday cake?
Union High School will dismiss students at 11 a.m. today due to "several positive cases of Covid which have resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions," according to Superintendent John Kimmel. The high school will be operating remotely Monday, Tuesday, a…
HARRISBURG (AP) — The big field of Republicans running for governor of Pennsylvania is increasingly unsettled, with more candidates joining it, few leading party figures picking favorites and persistent talk that one of the most senior state Republican lawmakers may run.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City School Board members reconvened Thursday to continue Monday’s meeting that was disrupted and delayed due to the presence of two members of the public who refused to wear masks in the building.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
The owners of three local bus companies say it’s getting much harder to find people to drive their buses.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
The Franklin High School Hall of Fame inducted five individuals and one team Thursday after the 2020 ceremony was postponed for a year due to the pandemic.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
CLARION — The Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority will soon send out its fourth-quarter bills. At the same time, it will send delinquent account notices to property-owners who have not yet paid the fee.
