Celebrations all across the area continued Monday and Tuesday to mark the July 4th holiday.
Fireworks displays lit up the skies in Oil City, Franklin, Clarion, Wolf’s Corners and other communities the last couple of days.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Celebrations all across the area continued Monday and Tuesday to mark the July 4th holiday.
Fireworks displays lit up the skies in Oil City, Franklin, Clarion, Wolf’s Corners and other communities the last couple of days.
It was 25 years ago when Pathways Adolescent Center began as a 28-bed group home for adolescent boys from three counties and was staffed with 10 employees.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 40-year-old killed one man in a house before fatally shooting four others on the streets of a Philadelphia neighborhood, then surrendering to police officers after being cornered in an alley with an assault rifle, a pistol, extra magazines, a police scanner and a bullet…
Celebrations all across the area continued Monday and Tuesday to mark the July 4th holiday.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Independence Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Through history, the Fourth of July has been a day for some presidents to declare their independence from the public.
WASHINGTON (AP) — An enormous medical bill can trigger a wave of panic, but try to resist.
Colorful explosions filled the air over Cranberry and music filled the interior of the Cranberry Mall on Sunday night during the annual Cranberry Fireworks Spectacular.
A proposal to turn the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has created skepticism as to what the federal government says it has in mind for the approximately 800,000 acres of land that covers about 1,250 square miles, including parts of it in Venango County.
Organizers of the annual Cranberry Fireworks Spectacular and accompanying activities that are always celebrated July 2 are hoping the weather cooperates Sunday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate passed spending legislation hours ahead of today’s start of a new fiscal year, but they lacked agreement with the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives to keep state government’s full spending authority intact.
Fountain and Bandstand parks in Franklin were bursting with color, noise and music on Friday as the children’s penny carnival once again brought fun and activities to downtown Franklin for area children.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A sharply divided Supreme Court on Friday effectively killed President Joe Biden’s $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans. But he declared, “This fight is not over.”
A proposal to turn the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has created skepticism as to what the federal government says it has in mind for the approximately 800,000 acres of land that covers about 1,250 square miles, including parts of it in Venango County.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.
Contractors for National Fuel were wrapping up work Thursday on boring a new natural gas pipeline under French Creek in Franklin.
The elegant old rooms of the historic Wildcat Mansion in Franklin will be filled with activity both social and literary in a few weeks during the first Wildcat Lit Fest.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature appeared on track Thursday to start the state’s fiscal year without a spending plan in place, with closed-door talks yielding optimism from Republicans, but discontent from Democrats.
DETROIT (AP) — Smoky air from Canada’s wildfires shrouded broad swaths of the U.S. from Minnesota to New York and Kentucky on Wednesday, prompting warnings to stay inside and exacerbating health risks for people already suffering from industrial pollution.
The smoke from Canadian wildfires that rolled in Wednesday morning, blanketing Venango County and the region in an unhealthy haze, could lift by late Friday or Saturday for the start of the long July 4th weekend.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by Saturday’s start of the new fiscal year, as he works to balance Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature in perhaps the biggest test yet of his political skills under the Capitol dome.
Taste of Talent organizers have announced tonight's scheduled event in Franklin has been postponed because of the air quality alert issued as a result of the Canadian wildfires.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert for Fine Particulates for the area until midnight tonight.
Cranberry School Board members on Monday unanimously approved the school district’s final 2023-24 budget.
Cloudy skies and some rain didn’t prevent fairgoers from attending the first night of the Rocky Grove Fireman’s Fair on Tuesday.
Valley Grove School Board members approved the school district’s 2023-24 budget, which includes a tax hike, at their meeting Monday.
TIONESTA — It was a decade ago when the Tionesta Market Village began as a short-term measure to revitalize Tionesta after a devastating fire that occurred 10 years earlier. Now, the village is celebrating a 10-year anniversary that organizers had not envisioned.
Franklin state police have identified a 46-year-old Oil City man as the victim of a fatal house fire Sunday morning in Cornplanter Township that also injured two other residents of the home.
The Franklin area school board passed the final version of the district’s 2023-24 general fund budget at Monday night’s formal business meeting.
Emlenton resident Kurt Regester is a rare breed. He is one of only of a few licensed falconers in Pennsylvania.
The Oil City school board on Monday approved the district’s 2023-2024 budget with no tax increase.
Franklin state police have identified a 46-year-old Oil City man as the victim of a fatal house fire in Cornplanter Township that also injured two other people on Sunday morning.
Though the weather was dreary, the mood was bright at the first annual Dan Hovis Memorial Trail Ride on Saturday at Two Mile Run County Park.
Franklin kicked off its annual Fourth of July celebration Saturday with the Liberty Fest parade through downtown Franklin.
For the first time in his more than 20-year rule, President Vladimir Putin’s power appeared to hang in the balance this weekend.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Friday that Republicans seeking a nationwide ban on abortion won’t stop there as he urged supporters to channel their outrage into mobilizing votes for Democrats in 2024.
Oil City Council members heard updates on the East Second Street project and proposed renovations to City Hall at the panel’s meeting Thursday.
The Rocky Grove Fireman’s Fair returns next week to the fairgrounds outside the Rocky Grove fire hall.
Oil City firefighters were out and about Friday in the downtown areas collecting donations for the annual fireworks show that will end the evening with a bang at the city’s Jolly July 3rd Festival.
The Cranberry Township supervisors unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance regulating the keeping of fowl in Cranberry Township at their meeting Thursday evening.
Equestrian trail-lovers will ride the miles of trails Saturday at Two Mile Run County Park in memory of one of their own on the first Dan Hovis Memorial Trail Ride.