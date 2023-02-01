Original art items prepared by 71 artists will be featured at the annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale on Friday and Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.

The public is invited to the free event, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Unexpected Pennsylvania House speaker hopes to retain job
HARRISBURG (AP) — The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week.

Fed, set to impose smaller hike, may hint of fewer increases
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to raise its benchmark interest rate for an eighth time since March. But the Fed will likely announce a smaller hike for a second straight time, and it could change some key wording in its post-meeting statement about future rate increases.

Abramovic says priorities announcement went well
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic, who is the president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, said last week’s announcement in Harrisburg of 2023 priorities from the Commissioners Association went “incredibly well.”

Judge again denies injunction to halt Polk closure

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The second motion for a preliminary injunction brought by plaintiffs in their lawsuit against the state to stave off the closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers was denied Thursday by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

FDA advisers back plan to simplify COVID shots

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. is poised to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like a yearly flu shot, a major shift in strategy despite a long list of questions about how to best protect against a still rapidly mutating virus.

U.S. economy grew at 2.9% rate last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.9% annual pace from October through December, ending 2022 with momentum despite the pressure of high interest rates and widespread fears of a looming recession.

Mass attacks report calls for community, workplace action

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection betw…

Winter mix returns
Local residents went out Wednesday morning armed with snow brushes and shovels after an overnight snowfall draped houses, trees, driveways and, of course, cars in at least an inch of snow.

Company optimistic about plans for Polk staff, residents

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A plan for Pittsburgh-based corporation Verland to transition Polk State Center residents to “signature homes” in Venango County while providing jobs to Polk employees has sparked much interest among families of residents and current staff members.

Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting.

Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior Democrats, dismayed by a steady stream of startling disclosures, expressed criticism Sunday of how President Joe Biden handled classified material after leaving office as vice president and disappointment that the White House has not been more forthcoming with the public.

'Here again': Abortion activists rally 50 years after Roe
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — From beach cities to snow-covered streets, abortion supporters rallied by the thousands on Sunday to demand protections for reproductive rights and mark the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision that established federal protection…

Schools face pressure to take harder line on discipline
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — As kids’ behavior reaches crisis points after the stress and isolation of pandemic shutdowns, many schools are facing pressure from critics to rethink their approaches to discipline — including policies intended to reduce suspensions and expulsions.