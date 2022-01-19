The Venango County Economic Development Authority heard another update on the 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square project at the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
Emily Lewis, the executive director of the authority, said a building infrastructure package and masonry stabilization project at the downtown Oil City property will go out to bid at the end of the month, and the bids will be opened in February.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate opened debate Tuesday, a setback enabled by President Joe Biden’s own party as two senators refuse to support rule changes to overcome a…
A Sugarcreek-area family late Sunday morning found themselves sitting in and gathered around their car, from where they could do nothing but watch as firefighters worked on putting out a blaze that broke out at their home.
Amid the racial, bullying and harassment issues that Franklin Area School District has faced recently, members of the Franklin School Board’s community engagement committee met last week to break the ice and lay out some of their expectations as the committee begins its work.
Firefighters from eight departments on Sunday afternoon were still at the scene of a house fire that broke out late in the morning on Whitman Road in Sugarcreek. For additional details, see Monday's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday for most of western Pennsylvania including Venango, Clarion, Mercer, Forest, Jefferson, and Butler counties.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with “high-quality masks,” as he highlighted his efforts to “surge” resources to help the country weather the spi…
Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday approved a Department of Environmental Protection planning module that will eventually lead to the construction of a Veterans Administration clinic in the township.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The title of “Pennsylvanian” may not carry quite the cachet of declarations of fighting socialists or getting tough on China, but it’s increasingly the go-to weapon for Republican primary candidates in one of the nation’s premier U.S. Senate contests.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A plan to redraw lines for Pennsylvania’s congressional districts to account for a decade of population shifts passed the state House on Wednesday with a partisan vote that signaled lawmakers face more redistricting work ahead.
CLARION — There has been an issue simmering for quite some time on the Clarion Area School District’s proverbial back-burner. Superintendent Joseph Carrico decided to pull it to the front of the stove and turn up the heat.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The Wolf administration said Tuesday it has no plans to pursue another COVID-19 emergency declaration, or attempt new statewide mitigation measures or vaccine mandates, as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads quickly and overloads Pennsylvania’s hospitals.
Franklin state police, in a news release on Tuesday, said no charges have been filed as of Monday in the homicide investigation into the death of a Pittsburgh man who was shot multiple times in Rockland Township last month.