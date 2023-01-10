Movies at Cranberry is closing Jan. 15

Margery Lintz, general manager of Movies at Cranberry, confirmed this morning that the movie theaters located inside the Cranberry Mall will be closing Jan. 15 due to expenses surpassing money coming in. While the theater will be open until that date, no new movies will be released.
A post on Movies at Cranberry's Facebook page says, "it's been our pleasure to assist you and meet you all through our years here" and reminds movie-goers that the Movies at "Meadville is staying open and will be happy to meet you."