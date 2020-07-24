Newly crowned Oil Heritage Festival queen Sarah Fisher, of Oil City High School, and first runner-up, Kalynne Ziegler, of Cranberry High School, pose with Colonel Drake (John Depew) Thursday evening in Oil City. The popular festival event was streamed on the Oil Heritage Festival Facebook page, as well as on Comcast Channel 22. (By Jamie Hunt)
Newly crowned Oil Heritage Festival queen Sarah Fisher, of Oil City High School, and first runner-up, Kalynne Ziegler, of Cranberry High School, pose with Colonel Drake (John Depew) Thursday evening in Oil City. The popular festival event was streamed on the Oil Heritage Festival Facebook page, as well as on Comcast Channel 22. (By Jamie Hunt)
The Mostly Brass community band performs in a safe environment during a livesteam of their music Thursday evening during Oil Heritage Festival. (By Jamie Hunt)
The Oil Heritage Festival officially started Thursday, and several traditional events were held in a much different fashion because of the coronavirus restrictions.
A couple of concerts and the crowning of Sarah Fisher as festival queen took place indoors and were shown on television. And the YWCA's popular spaghetti dinner was strictly a drive-through and takeout affair.