A men's homeless shelter in Oil City that has been in the works for more than two years will open Monday.

The former Our Lady Help of Christians parish hall at 580 Colbert Ave. has been converted into the 16-bed shelter, and those who have been involved in the project from the beginning say the facility is much needed in the community.

State says all adults will be eligible by April 19

HARRISBURG (AP) - Every adult in Pennsylvania will qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 19, and emergency responders, grocery workers and people in other high-risk groups are able to schedule their shots immediately, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced Wednesday in a dramatic e…

Much needed haven

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

A men's homeless shelter in Oil City that has been in the works for more than two years will open Monday.

Mall site will be regional clinic

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

UPMC Northwest's vaccination clinic at the Cranberry Mall will serve as a regional clinic for a 10-county area, the state announced Wednesday.

Biden touts his plan to 'win future' in visit to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday outlined a $2.3 trillion plan to reengineer the nation's infrastructure over the next eight years in what he billed as "a once in a generation investment in America" that would undo Donald Trump's tax cuts for corporations in the process.

State to make all adults vaccine eligible by April 19

HARRISBURG (AP) — Every adult in Pennsylvania will qualify for COVID-19 vaccines starting April 19, and emergency responders, grocery workers and others will be able to set up shots immediately, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced Wednesday.

Work and play

  • From staff reports

The skies were blue and the temperature was in the 60s on Tuesday, making for a perfect early spring day to be out and about.

No changes for state primary

HARRISBURG (AP) - Five months after the state's narrow and bitterly contested presidential race drew Republican claims of improper election procedures, it's clear no changes will be enacted in time for Pennsylvania's spring primary election.

Biden, CDC director issue warning not to 'let up'

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden and a top health official warned Monday that too many Americans are declaring virus victory too quickly, appealing for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored to stave off a "fourth surge" of COVID-19.

'They want to go and get out'

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Sugar Valley Lodge will be reopening its facilities Thursday after more than a year of COVID-19 preventative restrictions.

They're on top of it

  • From staff reports

Work on the Oil City North Sewage Pumping Station on the city's North Side is heading into the homestretch, according to a contracted supervisor.

'We're working to get that done'

WASHINGTON (AP) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was comm…

It was hoppin'

  • From staff reports

The smiling faces of children, and the joyous interaction between parents and volunteers told the story along Easter Bunny Lane in Franklin on Saturday morning.

Clinic operators lose in court

HARRISBURG (AP) - Planned Parenthood and other operators of abortion clinics lost in court on Friday in their bid to reverse a decades-old Pennsylvania court decision upholding limits on the use of state Medicaid dollars to cover the cost of abortions.

Trees, lines come down

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

High winds whipped through the area on Friday, leaving a path of debris, fallen trees, downed wires and power outages in their wake.

Weller: No truth to school incident

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Oil City School District Superintendent Lynda Weller said there is no truth to allegations of inappropriate behavior by a student that took place this week in the high school cafeteria.

Hard work paid off

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The sudden shutdown of public and private schools last March due to COVID sent teachers, administrators and families back to the drawing board to figure out how to continue their children's education in the face of great uncertainty.

Work will resume on major Route 8 project

  • From staff reports

The second year of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road in Sandycreek Township is expected to start next month.

Clarion, Forest counties report more virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Forest counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County. In addition, the state surpassed 1 million total cases.

Numbers paint better picture

WASHINGTON (AP) - More than three months into the U.S. vaccination drive, many of the numbers paint an increasingly encouraging picture, with 70% of Americans 65 and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and COVID-19 deaths dipping below 1,000 a day on average for the first time s…

Tri-county area adds 9 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced nine cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.

CRASH COURSE

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOX - People normally avoid crashing their cars, but Knox residents and demolition derby drivers Ken Kiskaden and Jay Nugent spend their summer intentionally wrecking theirs.

Expanded summer school gets OK

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

Franklin School Board members approved an expanded summer school program for high school students at their meeting Monday.