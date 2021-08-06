Music fills the air

The Franklin Silver Cornet Band serenaded an audience Thursday evening in Bandstand Park for its 165-year anniversary.
The band is one of the oldest volunteer town bands in the country that has had a continuous existence. Since its formation in 1856, the band has been comprised of many musicians, but a past member and a longtime supporter were the focus Thursday night.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Six sitting judges and two lawyers hope Pennsylvania voters this fall will issue a favorable verdict of their own and elevate them to one of the four state appeals court seats that are up for grabs in the November election.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The governor of Pennsylvania is asking state lawmakers to return to Harrisburg within a month to extend a statewide disaster emergency intended to help stem the commonwealth's opioid addiction crisis.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania's coronavirus task force are asking state lawmakers to urge their constituents to get vaccinated, citing the highly contagious delta variant, and one of the state's most populous counties acknowledged Friday it mishandled students' confidentia…
State senators Scott Hutchinson and Michele Brooks have sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf requesting the state "rescind (its) plans" for the closure of Polk and White Haven state centers and "reinstate the security that the residents and staff depend on."
The right lane of Interstate 80 eastbound remains from the Interstate 79 interchange to the Exit 24 (Route 173, Grove City, Sandy Lake) as clean up continues following an early morning crash, according to PennDOT. The lane restriction is expected to be lifted later today.