It's spring, and the Oil City Library has just put in a new garden.
However, it doesn't contain vegetables or flowers; it's full of musical instruments that can be played by the community.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It's spring, and the Oil City Library has just put in a new garden.
However, it doesn't contain vegetables or flowers; it's full of musical instruments that can be played by the community.
High school seniors participating in the Venango County eAcademy this week got a peek into what it's like to own a business as they toured various Franklin businesses, and heard business owners talk about the nuts and bolts of entrepreneurship.
It's spring, and the Oil City Library has just put in a new garden.
Mark Bishop, who previously worked at Butler County jail for about 10 years, was hired Wednesday to fill the position of warden at the Venango County jail.
TIDIOUTE - As of early Friday afternoon, a wildfire in the Cobham Hill area of Warren County was only about 10% contained, according to an Allegheny National Forest spokesperson.
TIDIOUTE — As of early Friday afternoon, the Cobham Hill Wildfire was only about 10 percent contained, according to an Allegheny National Forest spokesperson.
TIONESTA - The Forest County commissioners are encouraging businesses in the hospitality industry to apply for state grant money sooner rather than later.
CLARION - For the first time since last summer, inmates at the Clarion County Jail may have visitors, participate in the work-release program and appear in court.
Both Oil City Fire Department Chief Mark Hicks and Captain Dennis Alcorn announced their retirements, and Captain Derek Long was appointed interim chief during Oil City Council's meeting on Thursday.
The easing of COVID-19 mitigation efforts at restaurants and bars has suddenly made the jobs of workers at those businesses much more manageable.
Local restaurants and bars welcome relaxed COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is "winning" the race to contain a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations thanks to its accelerating vaccine rollout, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday, as state officials sought to address what they view as the pandemic's next big challenge - persuadin…
A question that has been swirling around the preparations for the Oil City 150 anniversary is why the time capsule buried in 1971 during the city's centennial celebration was dug up ahead of the ceremony set to take place Sunday in Justus Park.
Handmade gifts by Valley Grove Elementary students and local flowers were delivered Wednesday to residents at Sugar Creek Station.
If you've driven through downtown Oil City in the last couple of weeks, you might have noticed a street-corner musician banging out some toe-tapping tunes with his guitar and harmonica.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism is holding a ceremony to dedicate the Oil Creek Memorial Landing, the trailhead and water access on Route 8 in Oil City, at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24.
The City of Oil City won't be able to apply for a Community Development Block Grant to support the proposed reconstruction of Innis Street from Front Street to West First Street and Division Street from Front Street to West First Street unless the families that will benefit from the proposed…
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson not only works in a House divided, but also a House that has been under siege as well.
A man was found dead Tuesday at the scene of a brush fire that burned about 10 acres in Sugarcreek Borough.
Amid political polarization, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson vows he will maintain a bipartisan approach.
KNOX — Knox police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Trenton Alan Hogue, 24, of Knox.
EMLENTON - A fire broke out Sunday near the Groner's Mill sawmill on Shotgun Club Road in Richland Township.
Franklin is looking for community input as it studies the safety of the city's intersections by asking residents to fill out a survey.
An Oil City man has been charged with raping a 12-year-old girl.
EMELENTON — A fire broke out at the sawmill on Shotgun Club Road in Richland Township at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, Venango County 911 said.
A local nonprofit is focused on building a community for foster, kinship and adoptive families.
CLARION - U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson regards President Joe Biden's $2 trillion federal infrastructure and jobs package as "toxic."
WASHINGTON (AP) - With a massive infusion of federal aid coming their way, schools across the U.S. are weighing how to use the windfall to ease the harm of the pandemic - and to tackle problems that existed long before the coronavirus.
MARIENVILLE - Seventeen years ago, Dave Yeany read a magazine article that told him he could tap maple trees for syrup from his own backyard.
About a dozen people braved the cold temperatures Friday to participate in the Good Friday cross walk in Oil City.
WASHINGTON (AP) - America's employers unleashed a burst of hiring in March, adding 916,000 jobs in a sign that a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession is taking hold as vaccinations accelerate, stimulus checks flow through the economy and businesses increasingly reopen.
CLARION - If the state's plan to toll selected interstate bridges -including those in Clarion and Jefferson counties - is rejected, it will have to seek others sources to pay for repairs or replacement of those spans.
NEW YORK (AP) - Add travel to the activities vaccinated Americans can safely enjoy again, according to new U.S. guidance issued Friday.
State mulls its options to interstate bridge tolling.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 22 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
CLARION - A "loophole" in federal law opens the possibility of tolls on select interstate bridges, including those on Interstate 80 in Clarion and Jefferson counties.
After a year of shutdowns, nursing homes are opening for in-person visits.
SALEM TOWNSHIP - Kahle Lake enthusiasts can tune into a virtual meeting on April 8 to learn more about an upcoming major renovation effort at the lake.
Finishing touches are coming together for Oil City's big 150-year anniversary party.
Federal law could open the way for the state's plan to toll Interstate 80 bridges.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
Acme Machine & Welding, Co. LLC looking for Driver/He…
Class A & B local drivers. Full or part time. Hazmat …
Full Time Dock Worker, will train. Apply in person at: Ai…
Health Insurance Agent in Clarion area for an independent…
Oil City Area School District is seeking two Special Educ…
The Laurel Eye Clinic is expanding! A full-time career op…
CONGRATULATIONS EASTER COLORING CONTEST WINNERS! Zackary …