Oil City's Music on the Square summer program resumed Thursday at Town Square, and an evening that began with the threat of rain quickly turned into a night of music and laughter. As more and more folding chairs were pulled from their carrying cases and blankets precisely placed on the lawn, the tones of Meadville-based Fred Oakman & the Flood drowned out the quiet rumbles of thunder. This was the second concert in this year's series. The Oil City Main Street program coordinates Music on the Square. (By Sarah Titley)