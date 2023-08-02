Five-year-old Lottie Byham of Oil City shows she knows how to hula hoop at the Wyllis Street National Night Out in Oil City on Tuesday afternoon. Byham and her sister, Leia, 2, and their mother, Tessa Byham, later went over to check out the Oil City fire truck at the event.
River Preston, 4, (center) and his siblings Avery, 7, and Nolan, 2, guess how many M&Ms are inside the jar on the table of Franklin police detective Kevin Saragian (left) and assistant Venango County district attorney Kyle Peasley (second from left), at the Franklin Heights National Night Out on Tuesday. River’s guess of 29 and Avery and Nolan’s guesses of 40 didn’t quite hit the mark, but they got candy anyway. Peasley said they’d had guesses ranging from two and one to “20 million.”
Firefighters from the Oil City Fire Department join in with a crowd of about 50 people enjoying wings and listening to music from the Wyllis Street Band during National Night Out on Wyllis Street in Oil City on Tuesday.
Emma Guthrie, 5, (left) and Jocie Hoover, 7, who were there with their grandmother Sharon Hoover of Franklin, wave to Smokey the Bear and his companion at the Franklin Heights playground National Night Out Event on Tuesday.
Anderson Justice, 5, (center) watches Jodi Hoover of Franklin make him a cat balloon animal while Logan Sacerino, 3, (left) waits his turn to get a balloon animal at the Franklin Heights National Night Out on Tuesday.
Families and kids from across the community got to meet emergency services personnel, first responders, and even Smokey the Bear during the second National Night Out of Venango County on Tuesday evening.
Six events across the county gave residents a chance to meet and build relationships with local law enforcement and community partners.
Brigadier General Beth (Carbaugh) Salisbury, a Marienville native who has had a career of more than 35 years of service with the U.S. Army and Army Reserve, has assumed command of the Army Reserve’s 807th Medical Command deployment support unit.
Chris Ewing, co-owner with husband Speedy Ewing of C&S Hardware in Oil City, told the newspaper that they have closed on the deal that sold the building housing the business to Pathways Adolescent Center.
DENVER (AP) — As Denver neared triple-digit temperatures, Ben Gallegos sat shirtless on his porch swatting flies off his legs and spritzing himself with a misting fan to try to get through the heat. Gallegos, like many in the nation’s poorest neighborhoods, doesn’t have air conditioning.
Representatives from Venango Water Company and the Department of Environmental Protection met again Friday to discuss the ongoing Reno water issue, but no new developments were reported later in the day by either party.
Parking and access will be limited on some Franklin streets through early next week as crews from IA Construction Corp. of Franklin and Donegal Construction Corp. of Hunker are milling and base-coat paving the roads in preparation for later top-coat paving.
The Franklin Historical and Architectural Review Board (HARB) discussed interpretation of the historic district code, as well as possible ways to improve ease and consistency of the certificate of appropriateness application process, at the panel’s meeting this week.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday for the 11th time in 17 months as part of its ongoing drive to curb inflation. But it provided little guidance about when — or whether — it might hike rates again.
Cases of water are being distributed to households in Reno where Venango Water Company customers have been under an advisory for a week not to consume water due to the possible contamination of one of the company’s two water sources.
The ongoing HVAC project at Rocky Grove High School continues to move closer to completion, and Valley Grove School Board members heard a few updates Monday from superintendent Kevin Briggs at the panel’s monthly meeting.
Voices For Independence, an agency that serves individuals with disabilities throughout western Pennsylvania, will make a stop Wednesday at the non-profit’s Seneca office as part of its first “Ride for Our Rights” advocacy action event.