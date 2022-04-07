A new candy store is coming to Oil City.
The shop, Candylicious, will open in the former Citizens Bank building at 25 Summit St. in Hasson Heights.
A new candy store is coming to Oil City.
The shop, Candylicious, will open in the former Citizens Bank building at 25 Summit St. in Hasson Heights.
A new candy store is coming to Oil City.
A retired doctor from Oil City recently purchased three buildings in the downtown area with plans to remodel the buildings and bring in several new tenants.
