The remodeled Clarion Hospital emergency room officially opened Monday.

The $3.5 million project has been described as a “100 percent change” from the old ER.

Adamovsky seeking liquor license

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

New Jersey developer Milan Adamovsky, who bought up five buildings in downtown Oil City almost three years ago and then largely disappeared, is now applying to have a liquor license transferred to him.

DEP cites Petro Erie with 5 additional violations

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The state has cited well operator Petro Erie with five additional violations based on an investigation prompted by a “do not consume” water advisory, which was issued to more than 200 Venango Water Co. customers in Reno more than a month ago and remains in effect.

Petro Erie ordered to rectify issues

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

The state, in an order dated Wednesday and issued Thursday, has outlined numerous violations against well operator Petro Erie based on an investigation prompted by a “do not consume” water advisory, which was issued to more than 200 Venango Water Co. customers in Reno a month ago and remains…

Friends, colleagues describe Bailey's impact on her beloved town

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City’s BridgeFest celebration starts tonight, and anyone who joins the crowds gathering this evening and walking around town will see Kathy Bailey’s fingerprints everywhere — from the activity on the Center Street Bridge, the murals around the city and the businesses with spiffy facades.

Reno hears update on water dilemma

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

With Reno’s water dilemma nearly 4 weeks old, about 100 frustrated residents turned out Monday evening to a town hall meeting at the Reno social hall that became heated once they began to air their grievances.

Vehicle hits home after Grove chase; man charged

  • From staff reports

A Franklin man is facing numerous charges in connection with an incident Monday evening in which the man is accused of leading police on a chase that resulted in a vehicle striking a home in Rocky Grove.

Clarion County moves forward on courthouse project

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The Clarion County commissioners this week signed an agreement with Amos E. Rudolph Architecture, of Seneca, to design upgrades for the heating and air-conditioning system at the Clarion County Courthouse. The fee for preparing the plan is $98,500.

State's final witness: Wells wanted him to kill key witness

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

During the fourth day of Brandon Wells’ murder trial on Friday, Venango County District Attorney Shawn White wrapped up his case in the morning with a final witness who said Wells tried to get him to kill Nector Vasquez, a key witness in the case.