Contractor Austin Lawrence, property owner Barbara Bauman and Oil City code administration director Yvonne Greene look at the front entry of the house at 16 Colbert Ave. The home is getting a facelift courtesy of the Bauman family. (By Kara O'Neil)
Yvonne Greene, Oil City's director of code administration, takes a picture of the view of the Allegheny River from a second-story window of the 16 Colbert Ave. home. (By Kara O'Neil)
The Allegheny River and Oil City's South Side can be seen from the third floor of the home at 16 Colbert Ave. Owners Barbara and Fred Bauman are giving the property a fresh look. (By Kara O'Neil)
Contractor Austin Lawrence, property owner Barbara Bauman and Oil City code administration director Yvonne Greene look at the front entry of the house at 16 Colbert Ave. The home is getting a facelift courtesy of the Bauman family. (By Kara O'Neil)
A stately old house on Colbert Avenue in Oil City is getting a facelift.
"You had a choice to repair the house or tear it down and you chose to repair it. On behalf of the city, thank you," Yvonne Greene, Oil City's director of code administration, told Barbara Bauman of Las Vegas, who owns the property with her husband, Fred Bauman.