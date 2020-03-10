Representatives of Bridge Builders Community Foundations Inc., Keystone SMILES and AmeriCorps stand outside the 304 East Third St. home in Oil City during Monday's open house at the residence. The agencies collaborated to refurbish the home. (By Dillon Provenza)
Keystone SMILES members (from left) Austin Clever, Giles Carter, Lorraine Formby, Blake Alexander and Jenna Anthony hold up certificates they received for their work on the refurbished home in Oil City. (By Dillon Provenza)
Here is how the front of the house at 304 East Third St. in Oil City looks after workers spent 11,250 hours at the home. Volunteers added another 380 hours of work. Renovations on the outside included painting, fixing up the yard and changes to aesthetic and structural components of the home. (By Dillon Provenza)
This is a picture of the front of the East Third Street home in Oil City before renovations began. The house was donated to Bridge Builders Community Foundations in 2018. (Contributed photo)
