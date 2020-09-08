The annual Pink Splash for the Cure, an event designed to raise public awareness of breast cancer and raise money for research and treatment, will have a different look this year.

"We can't have our gathering in Fountain Park (in Franklin) because of the virus," said Cheryl Carson, chairman of the Pink Splash committee. "But, we'll still color the fountain on Oct. 6 and have our shirts and other things for sale."

