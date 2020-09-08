The 13th annual Pink Splash for the Cure to raise awareness of breast cancer is now underway. Committee members (from left) Cheryl Carson, Kim Slater-Heil and Kathy Horner are selling the 2020 version of the Pink Splash shirts and other items at the Franklin Chamber of Commerce office. (Contributed photo)
T-shirts and sweatshirts bearing the Pink Splash for the Cure logo can be purchased at the Franklin Chamber of Commerce office. (Contributed photo)
The annual Pink Splash for the Cure, an event designed to raise public awareness of breast cancer and raise money for research and treatment, will have a different look this year.
"We can't have our gathering in Fountain Park (in Franklin) because of the virus," said Cheryl Carson, chairman of the Pink Splash committee. "But, we'll still color the fountain on Oct. 6 and have our shirts and other things for sale."