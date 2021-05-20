CLARION - The new owners of the building that had housed the former Wein's Clothing purchased more than a structure.
Joe and Amy Scarnati, and Max and Lisa Heller also bought the clothes that were left behind when Alan Wein closed the business.
POTTSTOWN (AP) - Pennsylvania voters became the first in the nation to curb their governor's emergency powers, approving two constitutional amendments proposed by Republican lawmakers angry over Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Oil City Garden Club will celebrate the club's Rhododendron Arboretum at Hasson Park during ceremonies on Saturday, June 5, that will mark the park's 125-year anniversary.
CLARION - Republican gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta had a very straightforward message for Clarion County Republicans during a breakfast event on Wednesday morning: "Enough is enough."
There were a few contested races in the Clarion County election primary on Tuesday. They include:
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania voters decided Tuesday whether to back two questions on constitutional amendments that would give lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations that would apply whether the emergency is another pandemic or a natural disaster.
A warm, sunny day made it easier for voters to get out to the polls on Tuesday, but visits to several precincts in Oil City and Franklin just before noon showed a slow trickle of citizens turning out for the primary election.
CLARION TOWNSHIP - There was a new face at the polls in Clarion Township on Tuesday, as Clarion-Limestone High School senior Brooke Baughman continued a 15-year-old tradition of student volunteers helping at the polls.
Incumbent Doug Baker was leading a close race for the unofficial Republican nomination for Franklin mayor in Tuesday's primary election.
Today is primary election day in Pennsylvania, and ballots for the most part are pretty light in the tri-county area.
About 40 people, including PennDOT officials and local leaders, attended Monday's opening of the Venango County multimodal hub in downtown Oil City.
Valley Grove School Board on Monday discussed the district's proposed 2021-22 budget, which doesn't include a tax increase.
Police seek information on motorcyclist
Kittanning state police confirmed the body of a 20-year-old man who was reported as endangered after his vehicle was found on the Emlenton Bridge last month has been found.
CLARION - There are 102 cemeteries in Clarion County, and in each one of those cemeteries are graves decorated with small American flags.
As an appeal of the merger of St. Stephen Parish into St. Joseph Parish in Oil City continues to play out in the Vatican court system, leaders in the Oil City Catholic Community say they will spruce up the fence around St. Stephen Church as Oil City 150 festivities continue this summer.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Beyond a slew of local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election on Tuesday will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations and a Republican nominee aiming to keep a state Supreme Court seat in GOP hands.
The Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District's River Roots Community Farm was christened Saturday.
There won't be any names listed on Tuesday's primary election ballot for Franklin mayor, but an interesting battle has developed as two familiar faces around town are seeking write-in nominations for the post.
The Venango County elections office held a public testing of voting machines Friday morning in preparation for Tuesday's primary election.
Oil City Council members continued to talk about the future of the City Hall building at their regular meeting Thursday.
This week's CDC announcement that individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can now unmask, at least in most cases, was greeted with relief and celebration.
Oil City Council members took the next step toward issuing bonds and moving forward on road reconstruction on East Second Street during their meeting Thursday.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republican lawmakers across the country have tried to roll back the emergency powers that governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they ordered businesses shut, mask-wearing in public and students home for distance learning.
WASHINGTON (AP) - In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
Franklin resident Amanda Roddy's constant smile and laughter said it all as she and 1-year-old daughter Danika enjoyed their time on one of the swings in Franklin's Riverfront Park on Thursday.
CLARION - Inmates at the Clarion County jail will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.
CLEMMONS, N.C. (AP) - The nation's largest fuel pipeline restarted operations Wednesday, days after it was forced to shut down by a gang of hackers.
Election officials in Venango and Clarion counties say things are on track at their offices in preparation for Tuesday's primary.
COVID-19 cases are on the decline at the Clarion and Butler hospitals in Butler Health System.
The community is finding ways this year to celebrate Oil City's 150th birthday, and local artist Brian Rondinelli has completed a commemorative painting to mark the occasion.
Venango County commissioners established a 911 advisory board during their monthly meeting Tuesday.
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners rolled out a plan Tuesday that could make the county debt free by 2030 and reduce a tax in 2022.
House of Trades service members associated with Keystone SMILES teamed up Tuesday with the Emlenton Civic Club, Tim Farkis of Chapel on the Hill church and volunteers from the community to revitalize and beautify the Emlenton Veterans Park.
CLARION - George Shirey leaned on his cash register at the True Value Hardware store and waved at a man passing by his Clarion business. The man smiled and waved back.
As the wildfire season comes to a close, a forester with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says the northwest region of Pennsylvania experienced its worst fires in five decades.
Every May, volunteers place just under 14,000 flags on veterans' graves in 110 Venango County cemeteries in observance of Memorial Day.
The former Days Inn hotel in downtown Oil City may be opening in a limited fashion in about a month.
A Cranberry Township junkyard owner is facing a renewed push by PennDOT to have his junk removed.
