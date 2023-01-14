The Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin is starting its 30th anniversary year on the right foot with the replacement of the original stage floor that has been around since the theater opened in 1993.

The floor is being removed due to wear and tear and age, James Amero, the theatre’s technical director, said. He added that the original Masonite floor had begun to curl up at the edges and the seams were showing.

Constitutional amendments pose test to Shapiro
Constitutional amendments pose test to Shapiro

HARRISBURG (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro.

Election buzz already in air

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

We’re less than a couple of weeks into the new year and headed toward the dead of winter, but interest in this year’s election season is already heating up.

Movies at Cranberry is closing Jan. 15

Margery Lintz, general manager of Movies at Cranberry, confirmed this morning that the movie theaters located inside the Cranberry Mall will be closing Jan. 15 due to expenses surpassing money coming in. While the theater will be open until that date, no new movies will be released. 

DCED denies use of CDBG funds for Franklin playground project
DCED denies use of CDBG funds for Franklin playground project

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A Franklin playground rehabilitation project to be funded using transferred Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID-19 funds will now not be able to be carried out using those funds, city manager Tracy Jamieson told Franklin city council at Monday night’s meeting.

Nice day for a walk
Nice day for a walk

The temperature was brisk, but the sun was out in full force early Monday afternoon, persuading Stephanie Smith to take her 4-year-old mixed breed dog, Tucker, for a walk.

Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism
Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for record numbers …

Jan. 6 remembrance led by Democrats
Jan. 6 remembrance led by Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden conferred high honors Friday on those who stood against the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection two years ago and the effort in state after state to upend the election, declaring “America is a land of laws, not chaos.”

Pa. House speaker focused on sex abuse lawsuit window
Pa. House speaker focused on sex abuse lawsuit window

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s new state House speaker declared Friday that no other legislation will be taken up by his chamber until it approves a constitutional amendment granting child sexual abuse victims the power to file what would otherwise be outdated claims.

Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope
Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis joined tens of thousands of faithful in bidding farewell to Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pope presided over by a living one, ending an unprecedented decade for the Catholic Church that was triggered by the German theologian’s decisi…

Shapiro taps GOP ex-official for top election post

HARRISBURG (AP) — A former Philadelphia election official who has told of enduring death threats for defending the city’s 2020 vote-counting will be nominated for the top election administration post in Pennsylvania by the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro.

GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time for House speaker
GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time for House speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.