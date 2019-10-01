Venango County voter registrar Gerry McGuinness (left) and county administrator Sabrina Backer demonstrate Monday how the new voting booths will be set up to ensure privacy for voters casting ballots in the Nov. 5 election. (By Judith O. Etzel)
Denise Jones (left), contracted election director for Venango County, and county administrator Sabrina Backer ready a new voting machine in preparation for a demonstration to precinct judges of election on Monday. The training session focused on how voters will fill out paper ballots and cast them via the electronic voting machine. (By Judith O. Etzel)
Venango County voter registrar Gerry McGuinness (left) and county administrator Sabrina Backer demonstrate Monday how the new voting booths will be set up to ensure privacy for voters casting ballots in the Nov. 5 election. (By Judith O. Etzel)
Denise Jones (left), contracted election director for Venango County, and county administrator Sabrina Backer ready a new voting machine in preparation for a demonstration to precinct judges of election on Monday. The training session focused on how voters will fill out paper ballots and cast them via the electronic voting machine. (By Judith O. Etzel)