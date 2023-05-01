Amie Wood-Wessell is settling in to her role as the Venango County Human Services director.
“This position has really allowed me to see the hard work all of the (county) departments do and how they work together,” Wood-Wessell said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Amie Wood-Wessell is settling in to her role as the Venango County Human Services director.
“This position has really allowed me to see the hard work all of the (county) departments do and how they work together,” Wood-Wessell said.
Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Inside Cranberry Area High School is a locker that is different from all of the rest. It has a hand-painted image of a student in prayer and is known as the “Prayer Locker.” It was installed by student members of the Ignite Bible Club.
The Franklin Fly Fishing Film Tour event held last week was a success, organizers said.
Amie Wood-Wessell is settling in to her role as the Venango County Human Services director.
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — A widening manhunt for a Texas gunman who fatally shot five neighbors continued coming up empty Sunday as officers knocked on doors, the governor put up $50,000 in reward money and the FBI appeared no closer to catching the killer after nearly two days of searching wi…
Despite the rain, the Oil City Shade Tree Commission and the City of Oil City held their annual tree planting for Arbor Day on Friday morning.
Kaleb Lewis, the events coordinator at The Mercantile in Titusville, didn’t have a lot of support for his art when he was growing up except from his teachers.
Oil City Council members discussed at their meeting Thursday the National Guard armory property in Hasson Heights that the city has the option to take over as the owner.
The six candidates for the three Venango County commissioner positions answered questions on various topics — the county budget, tourism, education and blight among them — during a public forum Friday sponsored by the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce.
Witherup Fabrication and Erection received the 2023 Business of the Year Award at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce 110th anniversary celebration on Thursday evening, held at Debence Antique Music World in downtown Franklin.
Laying new sewer lines is well underway near the intersection of East Second Street and Wilson Avenue in Oil City as part of the city’s multifaceted East Second Street project.
Oil City Council members on Thursday discussed holding a public nuisance meeting about the IOOF building on Seneca Street, which is still missing part of its roof.
Maria C. Battista, a Republican candidate for the Judge of the Superior Court in the May 16 primary election, believes she will bring “a fresh perspective to the court,” thanks in part to being a Clarion County resident and being a former Venango County assistant district attorney.
On a near daily basis, provided the weather is agreeable, you can count on finding Knox residents Bill and Julie Rogers riding their bicycles somewhere along the trail system in Clarion or Venango counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrats advanced four gun-control bills in Pennsylvania’s state House of Representatives on Wednesday, after years of a virtual standstill on legislation amid a politically divided government.
Don Stemmerich was not just a basketball legend in Clarion County.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job” and extend the run of America’s oldest president for another four years.
Megan Martin, a candidate for Commonwealth Court judge in the May 16 primary election, said she is in the middle of a “barnstorming campaign” that will take her to every county in the state by the end of the month.
The Cranberry Area School Board this week gave preliminary approval to its 2023-24 preliminary budget after the board saw two versions of it.
Oil City High School Principal Scott Stahl is retiring at the end of the school year.
A new curriculum for social-emotional learning (SEL) was unanimously approved at Monday night’s meeting of the Franklin school board, following discussion of the curriculum and whether to vote on it that night.
Montgomery County President Judge Carolyn Carluccio, who is seeking the Republican nomination for state Supreme Court justice in the May 16 primary, believes politics has entered Pennsylvania’s courts, and that must end.
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its various 2023 awards, which include the area’s top nonprofit, large and small businesses, and citizen.
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens to safety, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country’s two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations are co…
Two Oil City men have been sentenced in Venango County Court to hefty state prison terms for sexual assaults of children.
The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard held their annual banquet Saturday at the Franklin Elks Club in celebration of their 20th anniversary.
When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.
WASHINGTON — (AP) At age 93, struggling with the effects of a stroke, heart failure and recurrent cancer, Teri Sheridan was ready to end her life using New Jersey’s law that allows medically assisted suicide — but she was bedbound, too sick to travel.
When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.
CLARION — It was a candidates night at the Main Street Center in Clarion on Tuesday, as hopefuls for Clarion County commissioner had their respective opportunities to show the public why they are the right candidate to lead the county.
The lumber yard of Jones Hardwood Sales Inc. in Franklin is finishing up a $1.5 million expansion that started last summer.
A Cooperstown woman was sentenced Friday to up to 15 years in prison on a third degree murder charge in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of her two-year-old son last year.
Rocky Grove High School juniors gathered in the Valley Grove Elementary gymnasium Thursday to meet with representatives from businesses and other entities at the school’s annual Search and Work event.
In 2003, there were 18 local military veterans who wanted to make a difference in their community. Twenty later, the Veterans Entombment and Testimonial Service (V.E.T.S.) Honor Guard continues with that mission.
There are two open judicial seats in the Court of Common Pleas 28th Judicial District, but three candidates hoping to be elected to the bench.
The PennWest Council of Trustees has approved the renaming of Clarion’s Walter R. Egbert Hall as John S. Shropshire Hall.
The parking lot at Venango Catholic High School on Oil City’s West End was repaved Thursday.
With Arbor Day coming up April 28, the Franklin Shade Tree Commission received and planted 15 trees in downtown Franklin on Wednesday to provide future shade to the city.
Spring sunshine streamed down on the budding trees in Franklin’s Fountain Park on Wednesday morning as community members gathered for the second We Walk for Suzette memorial walk honoring Suzette Nellis.
About 75 people seeking to make an informed decision during the May 16 primary election were on hand at the Scrubgrass Grange to hear six candidates for Venango County commissioner state their positions.
The preliminary hearing for Oil City homicide suspect David Bosley that had been scheduled for today has been continued.