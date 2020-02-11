Katie Luxbacher and Derek Best are surrounded by members of the Venango Youth Choir during warm-up exercises Monday on the first day of rehearsals at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City. The exercise is called Down by the Banks and is a game akin to musical chairs. (By Richard Sayer)
Venango Youth Choir founder and director Beth Orris leads the first rehearsal Monday with some direction and rhythm exercises to get the members excited about the songs they will be learning this year. (By Richard Sayer)
Jaymee Wice raises her hand to answer a question from Venango Youth Choir director Beth Orris as choir members began their season Monday with their first rehearsal at Good Hope Lutheran Church. The students warmed up with exercises and will start picking out songs soon. The students will rehearse Mondays, and this year's theme is music from TV and movies. (By Richard Sayer)
