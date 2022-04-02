Sadie Hoover holds up her certificate of registration to Victory Elementary School Friday morning, which kindergarten teacher Haley Winger, right, gave her. Kindergarten registration for Victory Elementary School was held Friday, with each new student receiving a backpack.
Brandy Cherry, right, who was helping with registration at Victory Elementary School, and Principal K.C. Miller, center, help Jaxson Ace register for kindergarten. Jaxson’s sister, Neah, who is currently in kindergarten at Victory, enjoyed introducing her brother to his new teachers. Also with Jaxson are his mom, Amanda, and little brother Luca.
Photos by Laura O’Neil
Photos by Laura O’Neil
Luca Ace checks out some backpacks while his sister, Neah, helps their brother, Jaxson, try on a new Batman backpack. Jaxson was registering for kindergarten at Victory Elementary.
Laura O'Neil
Victory Elementary School kindergarten teacher Cristina Baney helps future kindergarten student Anneleise “Nellie” Foster pick out some goodies Friday morning during kindergarten registration.
This year’s Victory Elementary School kindergarten registrants received a special gift Friday — each received their own backpack.
When Victory Elementary teacher Robyn Lohr passed away in February, her family and friends wanted to do something special to honor her. Instead of flowers, the family asked for backpacks. They received 350 of them.
