CLARION - The sign before the stately funeral home in Clarion reads "Robert V. Burns Funeral Home." One day, it might read "Burns & Daughter."

Current owner Rollie Burns took over the funeral home from his father, Robert, in 1997. His daughter, Alyssa, a 2018 graduate of the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, joined her father in the family business in May.

1
0
0
0
0