Alyssa Burns, the third generation of funeral directors at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion, sits with her father Rollie Burns, left, and grandfather Robert Burns. (By Randy Bartley)
CLARION - The sign before the stately funeral home in Clarion reads "Robert V. Burns Funeral Home." One day, it might read "Burns & Daughter."
Current owner Rollie Burns took over the funeral home from his father, Robert, in 1997. His daughter, Alyssa, a 2018 graduate of the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, joined her father in the family business in May.