Knights, dragons, tigers and Trojans participated in the Franklin High School homecoming parade down Elk Street on Wednesday.
A crowd stretched several blocks as they watched the students pass by in their game night themed floats.
Work will begin Monday on several Franklin streets.
NEW YORK (AP) — Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Launching his Pennsylvania gubernatorial campaign Wednesday, Democratic attorney general Josh Shapiro sought to tie the crowded Republican field to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn last year’s election.
Knights, dragons, tigers and Trojans participated in the Franklin High School homecoming parade down Elk Street on Wednesday.
Four members of the National Horse Lovers Association were enjoying the trails at Two Mile Run County Park on Tuesday.
Longtime Venango County treasurer Deb Sharpe is retiring.
Franklin School District Superintendent Mark Loucks said Tuesday that racism is not tolerated in the district.
How’s the COVID situation in the region?
The Karma Concert Series in Oil City will return next month for its fourth season after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19.
Clarion Hospital was recognized Monday for achieving food, beverage and procurement standards throughout the hospital at the bronze level by the Healthsystem of Pennsylvania (HAP).
Two-year-old Breslin Reinsel and her older brother, five-year-old Lexin Reinsel, of Oil City, spent Monday afternoon playing in the warm sun at Hasson Park. These enjoyable Indian summer temperatures in the mid to high 70s are expected to continue all week.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Total enrollment at Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities has declined to the lowest level in decades, according to data released Monday.
Parents of Franklin Area School District students remain frustrated with a lack of action on racism issues.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country’s new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said Sunday.
Close to 50 people braved the rain Saturday to see the Oil City 150 time capsule buried in Hasson Park.
CLARION — The 68th Clarion Autumn Leaf Festival ended like it began, under sunny skies. The tractor show brought dozens of antique tractors, “hit and miss” engines and lawn tractors to Clarion’s Main Street.
The sun shone, the grill sizzled, the choir sang, and the world smiled at Margaret Jetter on Friday.
CLARION — It was Farmers and Crafters Day on Friday at the Autumn Leaf Festival, and Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry leader Tracy Becker said the day went well.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The proportion of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations among vaccinated Pennsylvania residents rose sharply last month, though the shot remained broadly protective, according to new statewide health data released Friday.
Several area residents brought their dogs to Fountain Park in Franklin on Thursday to soak up the warmth and sunshine.
Oil City officials are contemplating whether to redevelop or rehabilitate the blighted East End of Oil City.
Parents tired of worrying about classroom outbreaks and sick of telling their elementary school-age children no to sleepovers and family gatherings felt a wave of relief Thursday when Pfizer asked the U.S. government to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 5 to 11.
The Northwest Hospital Foundation has assisted UPMC Northwest staff through the “greatest challenge” with the COVID-19 pandemic.
O.C.toberFest is returning to Oil City on Saturday with some extra events on tap for the festival’s fourth year.
The November general election is less than a month away, but talk around these parts is much more focused on what’s coming next year as races for Pennsylvania governor and one U.S. Senate seat here are drawing many candidates and much interest.
A Strattanville woman accused of stealing more than $70,000 from the Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department was sentenced to probation Wednesday in Clarion County Court.
“Work with what you’ve got” is the motto D.J. Kuziak and Scott Kennedy have used to start what they hope will become a biennial event.
CLARION — The Clarion Free Library should be a warmer place this winter.
Cancer survivors made a splash in Franklin’s Fountain Park on Tuesday during the annual Pink Splash for the Cure.
Schools have been facing staffing crises since the onset of COVID, from the national to the local level.
Several reports were provided by Franklin officials at Monday’s city council meeting.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A proposal to expand public access to reports about COVID-19 and other diseases passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Monday after Republicans argued it would help people decide how to react to pandemics and other outbreaks.
Nearly $100,000 in extra construction costs have been added to the City of Franklin’s Miller-Sibley Park renovation project.
Not many people can say that their face has been on the jumbotron in Times Square in New York City but eleven-year-old Jack Kelly can.
Venango County’s new veterans affairs director is pursuing a number of projects, including digitizing the county’s more than 20,000 veterans records.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night.
CLARION —Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival opened Saturday at three locations.
While the threat of rain scared off some, Applefest on Sunday continued to bring bustling crowds to Franklin.
To everything there is a season and Applefest is a time that is ripe for making memories.
The City of Oil City is in the process of submitting applications for 2021 Community Development Block Grant funds from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
