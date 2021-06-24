Nice day at the park

Tags
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden announced new efforts Wednesday to stem a national tide of violent crime, declaring the federal government is "taking on the bad actors doing bad things to our communities." But questions persist about how effective the efforts can be in what could be a …
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans in the Pennsylvania House on Wednesday voted to ban the use of so-called COVID-19 "vaccine passports" by colleges, universities or governmental entities and to put new restrictions on the health secretary's powers during a health emergency.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Valley Grove School District students who need special instruction in things like life skills or emotional support go to school in other districts for help in those areas, and special education supervisor Amber Nolan-Johnston said the arrangement is beneficial to both the students and district.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Gordon Bickel is at it again, and this time he's updating Venango County's road flares.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Franklin School Board president Brian Spaid broached the subject of school district mergers during the board's meeting Monday.
- From staff reports
-
The Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair is back and booming.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners have $7 million to spend but they aren't certain what to do with all the money.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
The Valley Grove School Board accepted the resignation of its president, Sue Bialo, on Monday evening.
NEW YORK (AP) - COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, while the drive to put shots in arms hit another encouraging milestone Monday: 150 million Americans fully vaccinated.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Valley Grove School Board members heard updates Monday from district administrators on end-of-year events and summer programs that are getting started.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Franklin Area School District is looking to bolster its remote classroom capabilities after the past two school years saw an increase in online learning due to the pandemic.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
For 88 years, Rocky Grove's annual fireman's fair has been held in the village, according to Alicia Cook.
ATLANTA (AP) - Eight children in a van from a youth home for abused or neglected children were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on a wet interstate that also killed a man and his baby in another vehicle, the most devastating blow from a tropical depression that claimed 13 lives in Alaba…
- By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer
-
The sounds of music and the smell of barbecue filled the humid air and brought plenty of festival goers to Bandstand Park in Franklin this weekend for the Franklin Blues and BBQ festival despite on-and-off bouts of rain all weekend.
NEW YORK (AP) - Barbara and Christine Colucci long to remove their masks and kiss their 102-year-old mother, who has dementia and is in a nursing home in Rochester, New York. They would love to have more than two people in her room at a time so that relatives can be there too.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden took a cautious victory lap Friday in his quest to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, announcing that 300 million vaccine shots have been administered in the 150 days since he took office.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Jeep enthusiasts have an opportunity to go off-road for a good cause next month.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A Grove City man has been charged with homicide for killing his wife on Wednesday.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
After last year's abridged Oil Heritage Festival, things are on track for Oil City's annual summer celebration to return to full capacity this year.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The partisan political debate over potential changes to how Pennsylvania registers voters and runs elections moved Thursday from the Capitol in Harrisburg to suburban Philadelphia, where the leading House Republican on the topic showed up at a news conference by Democratic …
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
There will be no 4th of July parade this year in Franklin, but the 11 days of holiday festivities will otherwise continue as the city looks to don a patriotic look.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
A 76-year-old avid hiker is currently using the Emlenton area as his base of operations as he puts in his miles every day.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The death of a Grove City woman on Wednesday is being investigated as a homicide.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
A year ago, people wondered when things would be normal. For Venango County businesses, that time seems to be drawing near.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The Venango County Planning Commission is looking into what measures can be taken to make things safer at the Washington Crossing intersection in Franklin.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
After a year of feeling blue without the Blues, the Franklin Blues and BBQ festival is returning to Bandstand Park this weekend.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
One person was injured after a fully loaded cement truck came careening down Bully Hill Road in Franklin at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans on a legislative committee Tuesday pushed out a multifaceted proposal to revamp Pennsylvania election law, a bill that backers said would make needed improvements and standardize procedures.
- From staff reports
-
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Questions about the vision for 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in downtown Oil City as well as financial strategies to get there were the focus of a long, heated discussion at Tuesday's Venango County Economic Development Authority meeting.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Homeowner Vinnie Trzeciak has only been an Oil City resident for a couple of years, but he's already impressed.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A girl and her dog graduated last week from Cranberry High School.
- From staff reports
-
Local students are participating in the Success By 6 kindergarten readiness program this summer following last year's cancellation of the program due to the pandemic.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Rick Smith retired from Polk Center in 2013, but he remains invested in the facility's story as the clock ticks on an August 2022 closure.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Legislature are increasingly looking to take a different avenue to write laws - voter referendums - to get around Gov. Tom Wolf and make policy that the Democrat cannot block with his veto pen.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Combined Flag Day services were held Monday in Franklin's Bandstand Park.
CARBIS BAY, England (AP) - Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations staked their claim Sunday to leading the world out of the coronavirus pandemic and crisis, pledging more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, vowing to help developing countries grow while fightin…
- By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer
-
The hundreds of archers who descended on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend wrapped up competition in the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship on Saturday and Sunday.
Most Viewed Articles
-
EDITORIAL: If possible, spend that stimulus money
-
Iran votes in presidential poll tipped in hard-liner's favor
-
Woman killed in Grove City
-
Franklin board president says 'it's time' to talk merger
-
Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair to launch after year layoff
-
No parade, but many other events on tap for July 4 bash in Franklin
-
Man charged with homicide
-
At least one hurt in Route 157 crash
-
Oil Heritage Festival back to full capacity this year
-
Rig caught on lines
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Community Sale Day Oliver Manor Neighborhood, Oil City PA…
For rent Oil City - 3rd Fl., 1 BR - $350-mo. You pay util…
NOW HIRING George Junior Republic in Pennsylvania, locate…
Redbank Valley School District is accepting applications …
Found LG AT&T phone on Grant Street in Oil City. Call…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
NOTICE Certificate of Organization has been filed with th…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
At least one hurt in Route 157 crash
-
One arrested for shoplifting
-
Woman facing hindering, obstruction charges
-
Juvenile assaults girl, police, EMT
-
Police complete death investigation
-
Dog sees deer, causes crash
-
Storm roars through area
-
Tionesta woman accused of repeatedly stalking man
-
Man charged with stalking for second time in six days
-
Sandy Lake man victim of scam
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Iran votes in presidential poll tipped in hard-liner's favor
-
'It's a family': Wreck shatters life's work at girls home
-
Police: Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee
-
Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river
-
Observer: Georgia county's elections messy, not fraudulent
-
Arizona refurbishes gas chamber in push to resume executions
-
Arkansas woman sues trooper for flipping her SUV during stop
-
3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam
-
Police ID driver who rammed bike riders during Arizona race
-
'People are scared' as gang activity fuels Portland violence