Nice day at the park

Norah McKiernan, 5, swings on the monkey bars at Morrison Park in Seneca on Wednesday while her sister, Evelyn, 2, watches. The girls' mother, Jessica McKiernan, of Seneca, said she brought Norah, Evelyn and her two-month old son, Freddy, to get some fresh air at the park. "We try to come at least once or twice a week," McKiernan said. (By Dillon Provenza)
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Biden targets law-breaking gun dealers in anti-crime plan
Front Page

Biden targets law-breaking gun dealers in anti-crime plan

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden announced new efforts Wednesday to stem a national tide of violent crime, declaring the federal government is "taking on the bad actors doing bad things to our communities." But questions persist about how effective the efforts can be in what could be a …

Front Page

No to 'vaccine passports'

HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans in the Pennsylvania House on Wednesday voted to ban the use of so-called COVID-19 "vaccine passports" by colleges, universities or governmental entities and to put new restrictions on the health secretary's powers during a health emergency.

Front Page

Grove supervisor: Better to teach special needs skills outside district

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Valley Grove School District students who need special instruction in things like life skills or emotional support go to school in other districts for help in those areas, and special education supervisor Amber Nolan-Johnston said the arrangement is beneficial to both the students and district.

Front Page

Clarion County: $7M to spend

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners have $7 million to spend but they aren't certain what to do with all the money.

Front Page

U.S. hits hopeful milestones on shots, deaths

NEW YORK (AP) - COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, while the drive to put shots in arms hit another encouraging milestone Monday: 150 million Americans fully vaccinated.

Front Page

Franklin OKs online program

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Franklin Area School District is looking to bolster its remote classroom capabilities after the past two school years saw an increase in online learning due to the pandemic.

Front Page

8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

ATLANTA (AP) - Eight children in a van from a youth home for abused or neglected children were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on a wet interstate that also killed a man and his baby in another vehicle, the most devastating blow from a tropical depression that claimed 13 lives in Alaba…

+6
Smokin' good time
Front Page

Smokin' good time

  • By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer

The sounds of music and the smell of barbecue filled the humid air and brought plenty of festival goers to Bandstand Park in Franklin this weekend for the Franklin Blues and BBQ festival despite on-and-off bouts of rain all weekend.

Front Page

Elder-care COVID rules under fire

NEW YORK (AP) - Barbara and Christine Colucci long to remove their masks and kiss their 102-year-old mother, who has dementia and is in a nursing home in Rochester, New York. They would love to have more than two people in her room at a time so that relatives can be there too.

Front Page

Biden promotes 300 million shots in first 150 days

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden took a cautious victory lap Friday in his quest to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, announcing that 300 million vaccine shots have been administered in the 150 days since he took office.

Election bill sponsor takes case to Wolf news conference
Front Page

Election bill sponsor takes case to Wolf news conference

HARRISBURG (AP) - The partisan political debate over potential changes to how Pennsylvania registers voters and runs elections moved Thursday from the Capitol in Harrisburg to suburban Philadelphia, where the leading House Republican on the topic showed up at a news conference by Democratic …

Hiker enjoying area
Front Page

Hiker enjoying area

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

A 76-year-old avid hiker is currently using the Emlenton area as his base of operations as he puts in his miles every day.

Cement truck crash
Front Page

Cement truck crash

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

One person was injured after a fully loaded cement truck came careening down Bully Hill Road in Franklin at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Front Page

Obstacles at Cornplanter Square

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Questions about the vision for 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in downtown Oil City as well as financial strategies to get there were the focus of a long, heated discussion at Tuesday's Venango County Economic Development Authority meeting.

Front Page

Republicans eye new approach

HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Legislature are increasingly looking to take a different avenue to write laws - voter referendums - to get around Gov. Tom Wolf and make policy that the Democrat cannot block with his veto pen.

Leaders offer united front as summit ends
Front Page

Leaders offer united front as summit ends

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) - Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations staked their claim Sunday to leading the world out of the coronavirus pandemic and crisis, pledging more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, vowing to help developing countries grow while fightin…

+4
Archers aim for fun
Front Page

Archers aim for fun

  • By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer

The hundreds of archers who descended on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend wrapped up competition in the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship on Saturday and Sunday.