Nice day for ice cream

NEW YORK (AP) - With some Americans now paying the price for what they did over Thanksgiving and falling sick with COVID-19, health officials are warning people - begging them, even - not to make the same mistake during the Christmas and New Year's season.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
The surge of patients being admitted to the UPMC Northwest hospital in Seneca because of COVID-19 infections is relentless.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending an attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation's highest court.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
Oil City Council gave its final approval to a no-frills 2021 budget at a meeting Thursday.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
The Congregation for Clergy at the Vatican has denied an appeal made by a number of parishioners who opposed the merger of St. Joseph and St. Stephen Catholic parishes in Oil City.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania moved Thursday to temporarily halt school sports and other extracurricular activities, close gyms, theaters and casinos, and ban indoor dining at restaurants as state officials responded to the worsening pandemic with a series of new restrictions.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
Love Santa Claus?
Associated Press
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from Venango County and three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
For the past nine months during this year of the pandemic, operating small businesses has "been difficult at best" as owners are forced to adapt, according to an area small business adviser.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
Venango County's three public libraries are being forced again to change up their programming and restrict public access to the buildings.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
The Community Services of Venango County Spirit of Giving tree and gift wrapping station are up and running in the Cranberry Mall.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday he has contracted COVID-19 and is isolating at home, revealing the diagnosis after several members of his security detail recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
Butler Health System announced Wednesday that Clarion Hospital is anticipating an initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered after Food and Drug Administration approval.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Wednesday that 148 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, 101 of which were reported from Venango County, giving the county its highest single-day increase of the pandemic.
Harrisburg - Gov. Tom Wolf announced today that he tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday and is in isolation at home.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The nursing home industry is suing Pennsylvania, claiming Tuesday that the state illegally withheld more than $150 million that was intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Venango County commissioners gave final approval Tuesday to a 2021 county budget that doesn't include a tax hike.
- By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
Septage haulers utilizing the Franklin wastewater plant for sludge removal services will see a slight increase beginning Jan. 1, Franklin General Authority members decided Tuesday night.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
The pride and joy of dozens of Venango Technology Center students is now resting comfortably along the banks of the Allegheny River.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area and Forest County reported a virus-related death, bringing the county's total deaths to two.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The coronavirus is running rampant throughout Pennsylvania and could soon force overwhelmed hospitals to begin turning away patients, Gov. Tom Wolf warned Monday, calling it a "dangerous, disturbing scenario" that will become reality if people don't take steps to slow the spread.
- From staff reports
A parade of vehicles went around UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Monday to praise the "healthcare heroes" at the hospital.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Oil City School District has announced it will continue with virtual instruction right up until Christmas break starts Dec. 23.
- By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
Franklin City Council gave unanimous approval Monday to the city's final 2021 budget.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said four additional virus-related deaths occurred at Clarion Hospital that have yet to be reported by the state.
- From staff reports
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
The Salvation Army's annual red kettle campaign has a virtual twist to it this year in addition to the iconic kettles.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The first report cards of the school year are arriving with many more Fs than usual in a dismal sign of the struggles students are experiencing with distance learning.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Despite a very unusual year, Venango County is in good financial shape as 2020 winds down, according to the county commissioners and chief financial officer.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 279 cases of COVID-19.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - When the Pennsylvania Legislature reconvenes Jan. 5, lawmakers will face a variety of issues including the COVID-19 virus, the economy and election reform.
- From staff reports
Oil City's 20th annual Christmas Past celebration kicked off Friday to a roar of cheers and applause.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
NEW BETHLEHEM - When the Redbank Valley Education Association "voted overwhelmingly" on Nov. 18 to give its negotiators the authority to call a strike, it did so knowing a potential work stoppage amid the COVID-19 pandemic would create hardships for the community.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. health chief declared Friday that positive results from coronavirus vaccine trials mean the world "can begin to dream about the end of the pandemic," but he said rich and powerful nations must not trample the poor and marginalized "in the stampede for vaccines."
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
A clampdown on insurance liability issues by PennDOT that could threaten any public events on state-owned highways drew fire from city manager Mark Schroyer at an Oil City Council meeting on Thursday.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
No child should go hungry.
