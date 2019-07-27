Venango County is on the hunt again for a location to house a county-wide recycling center after Cranberry Township supervisors rejected a request at their meeting Thursday to allow the facility to be set up in a portion of the former Sears automotive center at the Cranberry Mall.
Earlier this month, the township's planning commission voted to not recommend the zoning switch. What was required was a decision to allow the recycling facility as a conditional use within a C-2, or commercial, zoned area.
The mall is zoned C-2 and a recycling operation is not included in what is permitted to be in that zone.
It is the second Cranberry Township location that had been pinpointed for a recycling center, one that would be manned and feature security systems.
An earlier site had been identified as a Cranberry Area School District maintenance building along Route 257, but it was nixed because of a water mitigation issue and a right-of-way difficulty.
Erik Johnson, the county's recycling coordinator, and others have explored various locations for several months. The choice site was a portion of the empty Sears location in the mall, and at an earlier supervisors meeting, Johnson said the mall management/owners were "very much in favor of a recycling center."
However, the lack of a zoning change now thwarts that effort.
"This was one of the possible sites," said Harold Best, chairman of the supervisors. "It is a central location, yes, but the lessons we learned here (former recycling bins at the township office) show people don't comply with the rules and regulations. That's the main reason (the bins) are not here anymore."
In accepting the planning commission's recommendation not to grant a conditional use for a recycling center, the supervisors emphasized they would assist Johnson and others in locating a suitable site.
"We'll help you find another location. We will work with you," said Best.
Matt McSparren, a member of the township planning commission, explained the rationale behind the refusal to grant the conditional use.
Emphasizing that he "spoke only for himself and not the commission," McSparren said, "I don't think it should be put in the main business area of the township. There are other locations. And it's not just the mall (location) but the main business district."
In response to a suggestion that a recycling center could be located at the township's industrial park, a 10-acre parcel located near Airport Road, Johnson said the goal is to find a tract with suitable infrastructure, including a building, loading dock and available utilities.
"It's cost prohibitive," said Johnson, noting estimates show that the construction of a recycling center could cost $1.2 million to $1.4 million.
The county received a $345,502 state grant in October 2018 to equip and develop a recycling center. The accompanying caveat, though, required that the facility, one that will include security cameras, lighting and fencing, as well as being manned, must be in operation by January 2021.
"It may have to move to another municipality (that) has the zoning to meeting the grant requirements," said Johnson.
In pledging to help Johnson find another potential site for the center in Cranberry Township, Best told him, "Keep this in front of us."
After the supervisors meeting, Johnson said, "We still have options. I'm just not sure it will be in Cranberry. We will have to see what areas are available. We're still forging ahead with the center."
While Oil City and Franklin offer recycling collections through their garbage/waste service, the only bins for recyclable materials in the county are located at Two Mile Run County Park.
A move to establish county-wide recycling center was launched in 2014.