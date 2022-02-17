Knox fire
According to a Clarion News report from the scene, no one was injured in an apartment fire on Railroad Street in Knox this afternoon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies early then becoming mostly cloudy with snow showers developing later at night. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 18, 2022 @ 12:40 am
According to a Clarion News report from the scene, no one was injured in an apartment fire on Railroad Street in Knox this afternoon.
Due to anticipated Clarion River flooding and potential safety concerns due to recent changes to snow and ice conditions, DCNR Cook Forest State Park and Cook Forest/Clear Creek Vacation Bureau have canceled this weekend’s Snowman in the Forest event.
Venango County Regional Planning Commission director Hilary Buchanan told commission members Tuesday that bids to update the county’s comprehensive plan came in higher than anticipated.
The ballroom of Cross Creek Resort was filled with impactful people from across the area Wednesday night as they gathered for the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 awards banquet.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s leading health officials said Wednesday that the U.S. is moving closer to the point that COVID-19 is no longer a “constant crisis” as more cities, businesses and sports venues began lifting pandemic restrictions around the country.
Scrubgrass crash
The Cranberry Township Economic Development Committee again discussed how to develop 90 acres of property near UPMC Northwest during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
An update on the work of Franklin School Board’s community engagement committee and school district administrators to combat racism issues that have plagued the district this school year was given during Monday’s school board work session.
A section of Elm and Center streets in downtown Oil City will be shut down for several hours today while two HVAC units are being installed on the roof of the Downs building as part of ongoing renovations.
Sasol this year will begin the process of shutting down its chemical plant in Cornplanter Township, a company representative based in Louisiana confirmed to the newspaper on Tuesday.
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbor within days as the U.S. and European allies increasingly fear.
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline throughout the tri-county area this week is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.63, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
With Presidents Day less than a week away, a picture of George Washington that once hung in a Franklin elementary school has brought back memories to a Rocky Grove man.
Franklin School Board members on Monday accepted the immediate resignation of superintendent Mark Loucks and appointed longtime local schools leader Pat Gavin as acting superintendent.
CLARION — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman made a campaign stop Saturday morning at Mechanistic Brewing in Clarion, where he told attendees that he is running on core Democratic issues.
The 11,256-acre Crawford Reserve, locally known to many as the President Oil Tract, and roughly 6,000 additional acres of timberland in Venango County has a new owner.
WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing Sunday, ending a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that has hurt the economy of both nations even as they held back from a crackdown on a larger prote…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some airlines canceled flights to the Ukrainian capital and troops there unloaded fresh shipments of weapons from NATO members Sunday, as its president sought to project confidence in the face of U.S. warnings of possible invasion within days by a growing number of Russian forces.
Sugarcreek crash update
CLARION — The state classifies 18 bridges in Clarion County as being in “poor” condition — seven spans owned and being the responsibility of the commonwealth; 11 municipal-owned bridges and being the responsibility of the township in which they are located.
Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams remembered listening to a presentation from the president of Centre County’s chamber, in which he spoke about a program that prepares students to enter the workforce.
Two brothers from Polk have been charged in connection with the overdose death of their neighbor last year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5 hit another months-long delay Friday as U.S. regulators abruptly put the brakes on their efforts to speed review of the shots that Pfizer is testing for youngsters.
After nearly two years at the helm of Franklin Area School District, Superintendent Mark Loucks confirmed to the newspaper on Thursday evening that he is heading back home to the Altoona area to take a similar position.
There are 223 state-owned bridges in Venango County and 66 bridges owned by the county or a municipality in the county, according to the state.
Oil City Council members discussed a number of matters relating to the city streets at their meeting Thursday.
The local Paws 4 a Cause organization is holding hour-long reading sessions this winter at Franklin Public Library where school-aged children are invited to practice their skills with therapy dogs.
After nearly two years at the helm of the Franklin Area School District, Superintendent Mark Loucks confirmed to the newspaper on Thursday evening that he is heading back home to the Altoona area to take a similar position.
A Clarion County man was shot to death by state police after a standoff that began late Tuesday night at the man’s residence on Lenwood Road in Summerville.
Anyone looking to travel through Titusville on Wednesday afternoon had to redirect their route after they found train cars at a standstill on the tracks between Franklin and Martin streets.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The period for candidates and their supporters to circulate petitions to qualify for Pennsylvania’s May 17 primary election was put on temporary hold Wednesday by the state Supreme Court.
Oil City police chief Dave Ragon said Wednesday the Oil City Middle School student who was injured Tuesday morning when he was run over by a school bus slipped on ice and fell under the bus.
A Summerville man was shot to death by state police after a standoff that began late Tuesday night at the man's residence on Lenwood Road.
Crews are on the scene in Titusville attending to a train that is stuck in the snow between South Franklin Street and South Martin Street.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s eighth and final budget proposal unveiled Tuesday would push state spending past $43 billion for the first time, with the Democratic governor asking lawmakers for the largest-ever increase in aid for public schools, plus more money for direct care workers, h…
Venango County commissioners on Tuesday approved an agreement with the HRG engineering firm to get a county infrastructure bank off the ground.
Following an extended discussion, Franklin City Council on Monday approved a certificate of appropriateness that would allow Career Concepts Staffing Services to install a sign with an LED display at its new location on Liberty Street.
An Oil City Middle School student was injured Tuesday morning when he was struck by a school bus at the bus stop on West First Street and Mitchell Avenue.
An Oil City Middle School student was transported to UPMC Northwest after being struck by a school bus at the bus stop on West First Street and Mitchell Avenue this morning, according to a post on the school district's social media.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court will consider a new map of congressional districts recommended Monday by a lower court judge who picked a proposal favored by top Republican lawmakers but opposed by Democrats in the presidential battleground state.
The City of Oil City has openings for the position of Pol…
Single white female looking to meet SWM in his 60’s. No d…
Apples: Gala, Ida Red, Empire & Jonagold, Mutsu &…
AMERICAN EAGLE BUSINESS SERVICES Income Tax Services, Acc…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
ADVERTISEMENT OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION Letters of adm…
All persons indebted or having claims against the Estate …