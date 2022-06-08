It was about two years ago when award-winning filmmaker David Grabias heard about Polk State Center. Since then, the future of the Venango County facility — about 2,500 miles from his Los Angeles home — has become “personal” to him.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick conceded the Republican primary in Pennsylvania for U.S. Senate to celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, ending his campaign Friday night as he acknowledged an ongoing statewide recount wouldn’t give him enough votes to make up the deficit.
Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime, so the saying goes, and that is exactly what will be happening Saturday, June 18, when the Oil City Izaak Walton League hosts its annual Venango County Youth Field Day.
Plenty of splashing and laughter sounded through the trees at Two Mile Run County Park on Wednesday morning as the Victory Elementary School sixth-grade class waded through Two Mile Run while completing this year’s Trout in the Classroom program.
CLARION TWP. — After a five-year tenure, Clarion-Limestone School District and Superintendent Amy J. Glasl have parted ways as both parties last week approved a 16-page agreement under which Glasl submitted her resignation and the school district paid her a $10,000 severance settlement.
As the U.S. heads into prime tick season, Pennsylvania continues to lead the country in the number of reported Lyme disease cases per year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week’s attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, “Please send the police now,” as officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.
Extended family and community members, many of them military veterans, came together Friday at the Oil City YMCA for a veterans appreciation event, with a focus on honoring Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Keating.