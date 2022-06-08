No one was injured in a fire early Tuesday morning adjacent to Lowry Auto Body in Rocky Grove, according to a firefighter with the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire originated in a vehicle at 603 Wiley Ave. at about 4:40 a.m., Venango County 911 said. That vehicle, according to Rocky Grove firefighter Jake Hellem, was a camper.

Franklin City Council has new member

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin City Council appointed a new council member at Monday night’s meeting to take the place of retired councilman Fred Mays as representative of the Third Ward.

Franklin handles superintendent formality

  • From staff reports

Franklin School Board members gathered for a short special meeting Tuesday and formally appointed Eugene Thomas as the district’s acting superintendent until the end of June.

Film puts a face to Polk State Center

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

It was about two years ago when award-winning filmmaker David Grabias heard about Polk State Center. Since then, the future of the Venango County facility — about 2,500 miles from his Los Angeles home — has become “personal” to him.

144 Franklin students graduate
144 Franklin students graduate

The Franklin Area High School’s football stadium bleachers provided families and friends with a great view of the 2022 graduation ceremony of 144 senior class members early Sunday evening.

McCormick concedes to Oz in GOP Senate primary
McCormick concedes to Oz in GOP Senate primary

HARRISBURG (AP) — Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick conceded the Republican primary in Pennsylvania for U.S. Senate to celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, ending his campaign Friday night as he acknowledged an ongoing statewide recount wouldn’t give him enough votes to make up the deficit.

Taste of Franklin canceled

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin’s popular Taste of Franklin restaurant sampling event won’t be held this summer due to restaurant staffing shortages.

Plans taking shape for popular Youth Field Day
Plans taking shape for popular Youth Field Day

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime, so the saying goes, and that is exactly what will be happening Saturday, June 18, when the Oil City Izaak Walton League hosts its annual Venango County Youth Field Day.

Victory students embrace Trout in the Classroom program
Victory students embrace Trout in the Classroom program

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Plenty of splashing and laughter sounded through the trees at Two Mile Run County Park on Wednesday morning as the Victory Elementary School sixth-grade class waded through Two Mile Run while completing this year’s Trout in the Classroom program.

Glasl's C-L tenure ending after 5 years
Glasl's C-L tenure ending after 5 years

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News

CLARION TWP. — After a five-year tenure, Clarion-Limestone School District and Superintendent Amy J. Glasl have parted ways as both parties last week approved a 16-page agreement under which Glasl submitted her resignation and the school district paid her a $10,000 severance settlement.

Supply chain affects state-run program

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The supply chain issues have not only affected consumers, but it’s also taken its toll on local government in Pennsylvania — especially those involved with the state-run COSTARS program.

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Official: Girl told 911 'send the police now' as police waited
Official: Girl told 911 'send the police now' as police waited

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week’s attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, “Please send the police now,” as officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.

YMCA dinner honors Keating
YMCA dinner honors Keating

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Extended family and community members, many of them military veterans, came together Friday at the Oil City YMCA for a veterans appreciation event, with a focus on honoring Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Keating.