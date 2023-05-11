No one was injured in a fire that broke out a little before 8 a.m. Wednesday at a residence at 313 E. Fourth St. in Oil City.

Oil City fire chief Derek Long said that when firefighters arrived, there was “heavy fire in the back of the house” and then the blaze got up into the third-floor attic area and the roof.

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

