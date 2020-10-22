Firefighters work around the remains of an addition that had been built on the back side of a trailer-home at 1150 Patchel Run Road. The house was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday that is believed to have started in the addition, according to homeowner Neal Reinsburrow. (By Sarah Titley)
Neal Reinsburrow (right) stands with his grandson, Cody Wheeler, as they speak with Sugarcreek Borough police officers while fire crews work to put out the flames at the Patchel Run Road home on Wednesday. (By Sarah Titley)
