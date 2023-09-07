No people hurt, dog dies in Oil City fire

No one was hurt in a fire that broke out Wednesday morning at an Oil City home, but a dog died and firefighters had to deal with unseasonably hot September temperatures, Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long said.
“There were no human injuries outside of some heat exhaustion,” Long said. The heat of the day “definitely didn’t help,” as firefighters from four departments worked to extinguish the blaze at 103 Hiland Ave.
DETROIT (AP) — An unprecedented infusion of aid money the U.S. government provided to schools during the pandemic has begun to dwindle. Some districts already are winding down programming like expanded summer school and after-school tutoring. Some teachers and support staff brought on to hel…
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed Tuesday to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of this year, trimming 1.3 million barrels of crude out of the global market and boosting energy prices.
Several old copies of the Oil City Derrick and The Blizzard recently made their way to the newspaper offices, and they provide a snapshot of life in Oil City and the oil region in the 1880s when the oil flowed freely.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania is considering changing the state’s 2024 presidential primary to an earlier day, although the proposed move may do little to give the state’s voters more say in deciding presidential nominees.
Over the past 14 years, Cranberry Area High School teacher Trisha Dixon has been taking students on mission trips to various parts of the world, where they have provided volunteer services in the name of God.
Valley Grove School Board members on Monday heard from Will Price and Jenny Taylor from the United Way of Venango County about the possibility of bringing the agency’s career counselor program back to the district after an absence of a couple of years.
Just in time for the first day of school today, the Franklin school board approved several transportation items and the transportation program with bus routes, drivers and vehicles at its formal business meeting Monday.
Students across Venango County will head back to school bright and early today for the beginning of a new year, and teachers were gearing up Monday by prepping their rooms and participating in in-service days.
In conjunction with the Festival of the Book, the Oil City Heritage Society held a silent auction of historical items and memorabilia on Saturday to raise funds for the Oil City Library theater restoration effort.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the features that President Joe Biden cited in his plan to bring internet to every home and business in the United States by 2030 was affordability. But an important federal program established to keep broadband costs down for low-income households is set to expire …
HARRISBURG (AP) — A theft ring stole nearly $2 million from bank customers in central Pennsylvania in an elaborate scheme in which the scammers, posing as bank employees, tricked people into giving up their account information, the attorney general’s office said Friday.
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — The continued strength of the U.S. economy could require further interest rate increases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday in a closely watched speech that also highlighted the uncertain nature of the economic outlook.
The dedication ceremony for the Coach Pat Patterson sports complex at Oil City High School and a 22 push-up salute for “Coach Pat” was held Friday at the high school before the Oilers’ season-opening football game.