Oil City YWCA youth director Lisa Straub checks out a photograph gallery of the YW's popular Starlight Ball. The event, which would have marked its 25th anniversary in January, has been canceled because of the coronavirus. (By Judith O. Etzel)
Kings and queens chosen at the January 2020 YWCA Starlight Ball were Lindsey Caralla and Spence Singleton (6th grade), Olivia Leccia and Connor Cubbon (7th grade), Haylana Miller and Matthew Myers (8th grade) and Abby Sloss and Gabe Swarm (9th grade). The sellout dance has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus. (Contributed photo)
Oil City YWCA youth director Lisa Straub checks out a photograph gallery of the YW's popular Starlight Ball. The event, which would have marked its 25th anniversary in January, has been canceled because of the coronavirus. (By Judith O. Etzel)
Teenagers at the Oil City YWCA's 2002 Starlight Ball share a moment at the festive event. The popular dance started in 1997 under the direction of YW youth director Diane Turner. (Contributed photo)
Kings and queens chosen at the January 2020 YWCA Starlight Ball were Lindsey Caralla and Spence Singleton (6th grade), Olivia Leccia and Connor Cubbon (7th grade), Haylana Miller and Matthew Myers (8th grade) and Abby Sloss and Gabe Swarm (9th grade). The sellout dance has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus. (Contributed photo)