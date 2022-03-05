Little remains standing of the Drake Building, an Oil City landmark on North Seneca Street that once housed one of the largest movie theaters in western Pennsylvania and one of the first indoor shopping centers.

The building, which was purchased by Webco in 2018, was determined to be beyond repair, and demolition began in November.

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

Delayed test results show student scores fell in state

HARRISBURG (AP) — Student scores on Pennsylvania standardized tests fell sharply last year in most categories, although state education officials cautioned the numbers were so distorted by pandemic conditions that they are of limited use for comparison to previous years — particularly regard…

Forest County road remains closed

Dawson Run Road/Jamison Run Road (Route 4002) in Tionesta Township will remain closed to traffic due to flood-related damage, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The road will be closed indefinitely as a full assessment of the damage is completed.

Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The number of people sent fleeing Ukraine by Russia’s invasion topped 1 million on Wednesday, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege to t…

Police seek missing teenage girl

State police in Franklin said they are searching for a missing/runaway female juvenile from Cornplanter Township, who was last seen at 7:25 p.m. Saturday at her Hillcrest Avenue residence.

Russian forces shell Ukraine's No. 2 city and menace Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighborhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep …

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine’s embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin’s troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early today as explosions reverberated through the city and the president urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege that could determine its future. He vowed to stay: “The fight is here.”

Where does our region stand on politics?

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

During his recent campaign stop in Clarion, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic U.S. candidate, told the newspaper that he represents the rural areas’ “forgotten communities.”

Biden hits Russia with sanctions, shifts troops to Germany

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hit back Thursday against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, unleashing robust new sanctions, ordering the deployment of thousands of additional troops to NATO ally Germany and declaring that America would stand up to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Man barricades himself inside Oil City home

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

A man who had barricaded himself inside an Oil City home near West First and Division streets on Wednesday morning was removed from the residence after police forcibly entered the home, according to Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.

Pennsylvania high court picks new map of U.S. House districts

  • From staff and wire reports

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s highest court broke a partisan deadlock Wednesday over a new map of congressional districts by selecting boundaries that broadly adhere to the outlines of current districts, even as the state loses one seat because of sluggish population growth.

Jenny's Dream Rescue

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Tracy Rivers said her family always had dogs in their home that were rescued and fostered while she was growing up.