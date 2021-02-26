Nursing home deaths in state fuel blame

HARRISBURG (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania on Thursday used a hearing to ask Gov. Tom Wolf's top health official whether it was a mistake to order COVID-19 patients to be readmitted to nursing homes, although it is far from clear that the policy led to an outbreak or death.
Since Pennsylvania's first coronavirus spike in cases last spring, Republicans have accused Wolf's administration of fueling the outbreak in nursing homes by ordering the facilities to readmit residents who had been treated for the virus in a hospital.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania on Thursday used a hearing to ask Gov. Tom Wolf's top health official whether it was a mistake to order COVID-19 patients to be readmitted to nursing homes, although it is far from clear that the policy led to an outbreak or death.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania lawmakers worried about the delay in census results were told Wednesday it may be May 2022 before the next set of district lines for Congress and the Legislature are hammered out.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a handful of cases related to the 2020 election, including disputes from Pennsylvania that had deeply divided the justices just before the election.
MARIENVILLE - Managing COVID-19 outbreaks, maintaining adequate staffing, protecting the uninfected and getting prison employees vaccinated are all pressing issues for the state Department of Corrections and its unionized corrections officers.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Before he became the object of fury of Republicans for voting to convict Donald Trump during the former president's second impeachment trial, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania was once the insurgent from the right.
Forest County commissioners said Wednesday that many county residents are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at the Clarion Hospital clinic, leading the commissioners to commend the hospital and Clarion County commissioners for their work.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden's effort to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour could provide a welcome opportunity for someone like Cristian Cardona, a 21-year-old fast food worker. Cardona would love to earn enough to afford to move out of his parents' house in Orlando, Flo…
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is facing a temporary shortage of booster shots of the Moderna vaccine because providers inadvertently used them as first doses, setting back the state's already stumbling vaccine rollout.