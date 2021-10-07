O.C.toberFest is returning to Oil City on Saturday with some extra events on tap for the festival’s fourth year.
After a “scaled back” outdoor fall festival last year, Kathy Bailey, the manager of Oil City’s Main Street Program, said “this year there will be more activities on the schedule. Part of that is the Oil City 150 events.”
The November general election is less than a month away, but talk around these parts is much more focused on what’s coming next year as races for Pennsylvania governor and one U.S. Senate seat here are drawing many candidates and much interest.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A proposal to expand public access to reports about COVID-19 and other diseases passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Monday after Republicans argued it would help people decide how to react to pandemics and other outbreaks.
Union High School will dismiss students at 11 a.m. today due to "several positive cases of Covid which have resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions," according to Superintendent John Kimmel. The high school will be operating remotely Monday, Tuesday, a…
HARRISBURG (AP) — The big field of Republicans running for governor of Pennsylvania is increasingly unsettled, with more candidates joining it, few leading party figures picking favorites and persistent talk that one of the most senior state Republican lawmakers may run.
Oil City School Board members reconvened Thursday to continue Monday’s meeting that was disrupted and delayed due to the presence of two members of the public who refused to wear masks in the building.
CLARION — The Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority will soon send out its fourth-quarter bills. At the same time, it will send delinquent account notices to property-owners who have not yet paid the fee.
As September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, draws to a close, several parents who have lost their children to cancer are on a mission to see that their kids aren’t forgotten and to raise awareness for childhood cancer all year long.
NEW BETHLEHEM — The members of the Redbank Valley Education Association (RVEA) have requested voluntary, nonbinding arbitration from the Pennsylvania Bureau of Mediation in the continuing labor impasse in that school district.
Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 early Monday morning, during which time their vehicle caught fire, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief Brayden Rea.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania on Monday unveiled sweeping changes to the conduct of elections through a proposed constitutional amendment, the latest turn in a partisan power struggle over elections in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s claims that last year…
Interstate 80 exit 45, eastbound (Route 478: St. Petersburg/Emlenton) is closed for concrete patching. The estimated time to reopen is 6 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
HARRISBURG —The state Department of Health today announced a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately available for certain adults who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.