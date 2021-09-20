Oberlander: Wolf's 'overreach' will be addressed

CLARION — State Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-63rd District, expects what she calls the Wolf administration’s “overreach” to be at “the top of the list,” along with economics, when the Republican-controlled Legislature returns to session today.

The House majority whip said Gov. Tom Wolf’s order “forcing the mask mandate on all of our schools,” which came after 90% of the districts already came up with their own safety and health plans, is one of the issues that lawmakers will discuss.

Constitution Party to talk about critical race theory

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — The Constitution Party of Clarion County wants to get its message of limited government out to the public when its hosts a Founders Series presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Point Church of God just south of Interstate 80 in Monroe Township.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The management team at TrAils To Ales hopes to bring technological drink pours and more people to downtown Franklin with its second location.

Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder case

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A Cochranton man pleaded guilty Thursday in Crawford County Court to the murder of his stepmother and half brother at their Guys Mills home in 2019 and was sentenced to decades in prison.

North Clarion schools suspend classes

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

FRILLS CORNERS — Classes at North Clarion High School and Elementary School were suspended Thursday and today to allow for a “deep cleaning” of the buildings in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Biden puts OSHA in middle of vaccine mandate debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration doesn’t make many headlines. Charged with keeping America’s workplaces safe, it usually busies itself with tasks such as setting and enforcing standards for goggles, hardhats and ladders.

HARRISBURG (AP) — Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate prepared Wednesday to test how far they can go in pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as Democrats accused them of helping perpetuate the “big lie” that former President Donald T…

Man accused of baseball bat attack

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man is facing charges for breaking into a house along Route 62 in Cranberry Township in the early hours Wednesday and beating a man with a baseball bat to the point the man lost consciousness for a short period.

State's answer denies most claims in Polk suit

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

In an answer to a lawsuit filed Jan. 29, 2020, Senior Deputy Attorney General Jessica Davis denies a majority of the allegations against state officials, intermediate care facility (ICF) administration and Gov. Tom Wolf in a case centering on the closing of Polk and White Haven state centers.

READING (AP) — Pennsylvania residents who are unvaccinated against the coronavirus were far more likely to contract COVID-19, become hospitalized and die than those who got the shot, health officials said Tuesday in the first public release of data on so-called “breakthrough” infections in t…

State files answer to Polk lawsuit complaint

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

The answer to a set of allegations made in a lawsuit against state officials, the administrations of Polk and White Haven state centers, and Gov. Tom Wolf has been filed in Pennsylvania’s Middle District Court.

Oil City graduate: '9/11 shifted the way I viewed the world'
Oil City graduate: '9/11 shifted the way I viewed the world'

  • By CARRIE CAMPBELL Contributing writer

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Students who will graduate from high school this school year have no memory of a world that doesn’t include such words as al-Qaida, Taliban, jihad, ISIS, the war on terrorism, or the numbers 9/11 and what they represent: Sept. 11, 2001, a day that changed the world.

Read about local commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, along with personal reflections. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com

Vaccine rules ignite opposition

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s aggressive push to require millions of U.S. workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is running into a wall of resistance from Republican leaders threatening everything from lawsuits to civil disobedience, plunging the country deeper into cult…

Tyler Johnson, who was a Rocky Grove High School student in 2001, and the Venango County commissioners recall where they were and what they were doing as students when the 9/11 attacks took place. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com.

Loophole allows some Pennsylvania students to avoid masking

HARRISBURG (AP) — An apparent loophole in Pennsylvania’s face mask mandate for schools is making it easier for some students to go to class without having to cover their faces, even as state regulators sought to make an example of one openly defiant school board.