Obstacles at Cornplanter Square

Questions about the vision for 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in downtown Oil City as well as financial strategies to get there were the focus of a long, heated discussion at Tuesday's Venango County Economic Development Authority meeting.
Emily Lewis, the authority's executive director, said there is a $500,000 gap in funding for the buildout of the fifth floor at 100 Seneca, and a federal historic tax credit could fill that funding gap.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans on a legislative committee Tuesday pushed out a multifaceted proposal to revamp Pennsylvania election law, a bill that backers said would make needed improvements and standardize procedures.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Legislature are increasingly looking to take a different avenue to write laws - voter referendums - to get around Gov. Tom Wolf and make policy that the Democrat cannot block with his veto pen.
CARBIS BAY, England (AP) - Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations staked their claim Sunday to leading the world out of the coronavirus pandemic and crisis, pledging more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, vowing to help developing countries grow while fightin…
The hundreds of archers who descended on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend wrapped up competition in the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship on Saturday and Sunday.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday signed legislation to extend hundreds of waivers of regulations that his administration approved over the last 15 months under the authority of his pandemic disaster emergency declaration that lawmakers voted to end.
Archers old and young, professional and novice, have gathered at Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship.
HARRISBURG (AP) - An ambitious Republican proposal to revamp Pennsylvania election law was unveiled Thursday, a 149-page bill that would change deadlines, adopt new rules for early voting, alter mail-in ballot procedures and mandate IDs for all in-person voters.
Families of Polk State Center residents and members of the center's Board of Trustees met Tuesday, on the issue of safe and appropriate care for residents as the clock continues to tick on an August 2022 closure of the facility.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania state lawmakers are returning to session Monday with a big June agenda and sharp differences over the future of the state's finances, schools, energy sector and election procedures.
COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) - When the sun rises over Omaha Beach, revealing vast stretches of wet sand extending toward distant cliffs, one starts to grasp the immensity of the task faced by Allied soldiers on June 6, 1944, landing on the Nazi-occupied Normandy shore.
CLARION- The Clarion Chamber of Commerce's legislative breakfast Friday turned into a debate between local, state and federal elected leaders and citizens and PennDOT officials over the proposed tolling of select interstate bridges in Pennsylvania.