OC church members pool funds to help city workers, restaurants

Christ Episcopal Church member Linda Schell joins Oil City Mayor Bill Moon and church pastor Mark Elliston in sorting out restaurant gift certificates bound for city workers. The project expresses "deep appreciation" for the city employees' service, Elliston said. (By Judith O. Etzel)
An Oil City church is showing its faith in its hometown by tapping local restaurants to help a group of essential workers.
"So much of our community activism was disrupted by the coronavirus, like our blessing box outside," said Rev. Mark Elliston of Christ Episcopal Church. "And we still do a lot, like help the food pantries. But we thought the city workers might be being overlooked."