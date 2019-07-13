The third annual free community picnic sponsored by the churches of Oil City will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Justus Park.
Hamburgers, hot dogs and a wide variety of picnic foods will be provided along with family-friendly activities like mini-golf, bounce houses, yard games and more.
"Essentially we as the church (beyond denominational lines and individual congregations) in Oil City want to share that the church is alive and well in our community and a part of people's lives," said the Rev. Jamie Fowler, pastor of Hasson Heights Community Church.
Fowler is also a planning committee member of the Oil City Ministerium and is helping coordinate the picnic.
"As we are all working for the betterment of all our community members, we want to provide a time of fun and face-to-face interaction with folks in our community," Fowler added.
The Rev. Tim Conner, pastor of the Oil City Alliance Church. is the picnic chairman.
Conner and the planning committee said in a letter that the event "is much more than a picnic. It's an easy way for God's people to reach out and serve in a time when the church has lost some of its influence and is seen as disconnected. It's an opportunity, contrary to some opinions, to show that churches are about giving, not getting, and perhaps by offering this completely free, may it model the free gift of God's grace."
The letter also said the picnic "can be an even greater blessing to our current 'grace-less' society through our example as churches, pastors and people leading the way in finding common ground and working together with a unity that celebrates each church's diversity to show God's love."
Fowler said each Oil City church has been asked to participate in some way.
"We are looking forward to a great turnout and to be a blessing to our community," Fowler said.